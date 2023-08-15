Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

At the 2023 Unadilla National, Haiden Deegan nearly went down just a few corners into the first 250 class moto but saved with with this wild foot-dab to Nac-Nac. Unfortunately, he would later suffer a mechanical DNF but not before a great battle with the lead group throughout the middle stages of the moto.

Video courtesy of Peacock.

