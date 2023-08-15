Jett Lawrence remained perfect in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship with 1-1 scores at the Honda Unadilla National, but in the first moto, especially, the pressure was on with Chase Sexton catching him at one point, and then Dylan Ferrandis rallying late. Jett’s margin over Ferrandis at the finish was less than two seconds, as he dealt with pressure from behind and lappers up ahead. For Ferrandis, it was a much-needed breakthrough, but unfortunately his holeshot device broke in moto two, leaving with a last-place start and no chance to repeat that result.

As for Sexton, it was better but still only enough for second overall, again. All the chase pack can do is hope to keep making gains and finally get a breakthrough against Lawrence. Here are the thoughts of Sexton and Ferrandis after Unadilla.

Chase, talk about that first moto. You had a good run there. You were keeping Jett more than honest there, all over him. I know it’s not really much of a secret now. You spent quite a bit of time testing during our break. Made some changes to your bike and it seemed to improve it. Tell us a little bit about both of those things.

Chase Sexton: I had a good couple days of testing in the break. I feel like the first moto my bike was handling really well. I was happy with it. Obviously didn’t get the end result that I wanted. I ended up crashing. Besides that, I felt like I was riding good and had a good battle with Jett. I feel like we made progress. Changed quite a bit of stuff on the bike. I felt more comfortable today, for sure, even in qualifying.

What kind of changes did you make? Was it chassis, suspension?

Just suspension stuff. Front end and a little bit of shock stuff. Not reinventing the wheel. Just kind of some minor things that I thought could be better. It’s kind of hard late in the season like this. We kind of ride what we have, but there is a little opportunity to change stuff. So, we took that opportunity and I feel like we made the best of it. I think we’re in a better spot.