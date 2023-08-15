Multi time Australian champion and test rider for Yamaha in Japan, Jay Wilson, has been in the states working with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team. While the team decided to let him race the last few rounds on Eli Tomac’s bike, Jay made sure to tell us he doesn't want to be considered a fill-in for Eli. He might be on Tomac's bike, but no one can really fill Eli's shoes!

The real work for Wilson is helping bring some of the knowledge from Yamaha Japan over to help test and develop with Yamaha over here. Racing is just a bonus!

Our film guy turned journalist, Tom Journet caught up with Jay to see what he thought of racing here in America for the first time.

Racer X: Alright, Jay Wilson, obviously, I'm assuming probably not the first one that you wanted, but tell me kind of what this whole deal is for you?

Jay Wilson: Yeah, obviously this is my first motocross here in America and a learning experience for sure. The Star Racing Monster Energy team has been very accommodating for me. Obviously, the first moto wasn't what I expected at all… I was in 40th, you know, laying in the bottom of a bike pile up. So that was a bit of a reality check, and the body was pretty sore, but we managed to get back to 23rd or something, so not ideal. And then second moto, I was so smoked, but it was good. I've learned a lot, learned a lot about the bike in these two motos racing. For me learning the motorcycle through the week, training and stuff can give good feedback, but there's nothing like racing. So, we've made a lot of changes throughout the day and just trying to get as much data and information as possible for these guys. For me, this is where I want to be for the future, you know. So, if I can gain as much information and knowledge while I'm here, it's, it's perfect. So overall it was, besides the result, it was a great day, you know, we're leaving here somewhat healthy and we'll go back to the farm this week and continue to develop and learn the bike. I jumped on this bike today this morning and went racing so, yeah, it was good, good day. [Note: Wilson told us most of his riding in the U.S. has been testing YZ250Fs for the squad.]