Racer X Films: Tuesday Recap from 2023 Loretta Lynn's
August 2, 2023 11:25am | by: Kellen Brauer & Tom Journet
Tuesday has come and gone at the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn's Ranch. With day one of racing in the rearview mirror, we quickly take you through some of the key talking points from the first day as we build into the second day of racing from the Ranch.
Video/edit: Tom Journet
Host: Kellen Brauer
