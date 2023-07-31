GasGas Introduces 2024 Motocross, Enduro, and Cross-Country Models
New bike season is in full swing as OEMs are releasing details of their 2024 range of motocross, enduro, and cross country bikes. GasGas released details on 16 all-new models for 2024, but the key here is the stock models received the new chassis that the Factory Edition machines received last year. As for the MC 125 and MC 250 two-strokes, those bikes now have electric start buttons. For full details on the '24 GasGas motocross, enduro, and cross-country models, read the press release below.
The following press release is from GasGas:
GASGAS SPICE IT UP WITH 16 ALL-NEW DIRT BIKES FOR 2024!
PRESENTING THE BIGGEST AND BEST EVER LINE-UP OF GASGAS MOTOCROSS, ENDURO, AND CROSS COUNTRY MODELS
GASGAS is stoked to reveal an all-new generation of motocross, enduro, and cross country bikes for 2024! More red, more awesome, and delivering incredible performance, it’s safe to say that things have well and truly been spiced up, with every model equipped with the latest technology. There's barely a single part on any bike that hasn’t been improved or refined, which just goes to show how new these dirt bikes really are. Oh, and we’ve also expanded our enduro range too!
- GASGAS turns up the heat with 16-bike-strong line-up for 2024
- Huge variety of models available means there’s a bike for everyone
- Discover the motocross and cross country bikes today at a dealer near you
- Our six-bike enduro range lands in dealers worldwide from September
Motocross | Turning up the heat!
To GASGAS, it doesn’t really matter if you ride motocross for fun or race to win. What matters most is making sure that all five of our new bikes deliver the very best performance for guaranteed good times in the dirt. For 2024, we’re really turning up the heat in the moto scene. Starting with our little 2-stroke ripper – our beloved MC 125 – through to the MXGP race winning MC 450F 4-stroke, we really do have a bike to suit all types of riders.
GASGAS motocross models are already the best handling dirt bikes out there but that didn’t stop our engineers from making them perform even better! With each one assembled using new steel frames, new aluminum subframes, and new swingarms, the perfect combination of razor-sharp cornering and straight-line stability is further refined to maximize the fun factor. And to bring our MC 125 and MC 250 2-strokes bang up to date, both bikes fire into life with the simple press of the new electric start button. There’s none of that kickstart nonsense here anymore. Plus, they’re now fueled by cutting-edge throttle body injection for a crisper response and much-improved on-track performance.
Across the board, all 2024 models are now powered by new, lighter motors, which produce both more torque and high-revving power than ever before. They’re then fitted neatly inside new frames with a slight backwards tilt to lower the front sprocket, centralize the weight, and make the best handling motocross bikes on the planet handle even better!
Technical Highlights Motocross
- New frame – Engineered to be stable at speed, the new frames retain their best-in-class cornering ability and give improved rider feedback.
- New aluminum subframe – Strong, reliable, and plays a vital role in the ergonomics and handling of each dirt bike.
- New die-cast aluminum swingarm – Light, strong, and offering just the right amount of flex!
- New bodywork – Refined rider triangle gives larger contact areas so riders can better grip the bike for improved control. And of course, it’s all red!
- New hour meter – Helps to make sure all riders stay on top of maintaining their bike.
- WP XACT front fork with AER technology – Refined, adjustable by hand, and now feature a hydrostop to take the sting out of heavy landings.
- WP XACT rear shock – Shorter and lighter yet retaining 300mm of travel, the WP XACT shock has a new piston to improve both comfort and performance.
- New forged triple clamps – Featuring a new steering stem that offers a little more flex for improved comfort.
- High-performance Braktec hydraulic clutch system – As close as you can get to maintenance-free, ensuring consistency and performance at all times.
- New Braktec brakes – Brake disks that are unique to GASGAS and new calipers front and rear. It’s never been easier to keep things under control.
- Neken handlebars – Made from high-strength aluminum and with a bar bend that’s unique to GASGAS, durability and comfort are guaranteed. There’s a bigger bar pad for improved safety too.
- New footpegs – Bigger is definitely better when it comes to GASGAS footpegs! They help keep your feet where they need to be in all conditions.
- New TBI injection with premix for 2-strokes – Bringing our 2-strokes bang up to date, Throttle Body Injection makes sure the motors run clean, crisp, and create strong power throughout the rev range.
- New electronic exhaust control for 2 strokes – Controlling how the exhaust ports open, the new electronic powervalve creates maximum power and offers improved durability.
- New motors – Centralizing mass while also being lighter, not to mention producing more power, the motors deliver even better performance for 2024.
- New, unified motor position – All 4-stroke models have the motor mounted in the same position to improve the overall handling of each and every bike.
- Map Select Switch – Our MC 125 is already equipped with one, but by adding a Map Select Switch to any of our four strokes, the riding experience is taken to new levels! With the simple press of the corresponding button, launch control, traction control, a quickshifter, and a choice of two maps can be engaged to customize the performance of each bike for every rider. And by adding it to our MC 250, you'll also get the choice of two different engine maps.
Full line-up: MC 125, MC 250, MC 250F, MC 350F, MC 450F
Discover all the exciting details of each motocross bike here.
Enduro | It’s time to rock ‘n’ roll!
So easy, and so much fun to ride. That’s what makes our new generation of enduro bikes so competitive! Spicing up the riding experience in the woods, on the trails, and through every extreme section, these new bikes are as good as it gets when it comes to enduro performance. New bodywork not only makes these bikes easy on the eye, but once you’re onboard, you’ll soon notice the larger, and smoother, contact areas, which allow you to grip the bike tighter as you get on the gas across challenging terrain. It’s 2024. It’s time to rock ‘n’ roll!
We’ve also added two new models – an EC 450F and an EC 500F. Both big-bore bikes are more suited to open going and flowy trails and feature all the same top-level components as the rest of the range. We’re talking Braktec brakes, WP suspension, and enduro-specific PANKL transmissions. Knowing just how beneficial a rear suspension linkage is, you’ll find one fitted to every GASGAS enduro bike, to make sure that each one soaks up small chop and hard hits with ease. Make no mistake, the best enduro bikes out there just got even better for 2024!
The outgoing generation of GASGAS enduro bikes was already super agile through the trees and super stable at higher speeds. However, thanks to the new motors across the range that are both lighter and more powerful, the handling characteristics are amplified further! This was achieved by our engineers repositioning the motors inside the new frames to centralize weight and balance things out a little better. Sounds like a small change, but it’s something you’ll really notice when you hit the trails.
Technical Highlights Enduro
- New frame - Engineered to be stable at speed while remaining incredibly agile through tight and twisty trails, the new frame amplifies the riding experience for everyone.
- New aluminum subframe – Strong, reliable, and plays a vital role in the ergonomics and handling of each bike.
- New die-cast aluminum swingarm – Light, strong, and offering just the right amount of flex!
- New bodywork – Refined rider triangle gives larger contact areas so riders can better grip the bike for improved control. And of course, it’s all red!
- WP XPLOR front fork with open cartridge – Undergoing plenty of technical changes to further improve performance and overall handling, the WP XPLOR forks are a little longer, assembled with new settings, and remain easily adjustable by hand.
- WP XACT rear shock with rear linkage – Shorter and lighter yet retaining 300mm of travel, the WP XACT shock features a new piston for improved comfort. And to make sure the shock action is always consistent and progressive, all GASGAS enduro bikes are equipped with a linkage.
- New forged triple clamps – Featuring a new steering stem that offers a little more flex for improved comfort.
- New Braktec brakes – With brake disks unique to GASGAS and new calipers front and rear, it’s never been easier to keep things under control in the woods.
- Neken Handlebars – Made from high-strength aluminum and with a bar bend unique to GASGAS, durability and comfort are guaranteed while a bigger bar pad improves safety.
- New footpegs – Bigger is definitely better when it comes to footpegs, which means the new GASGAS bikes offer better control in all conditions.
- New Throttle Body Injection with separate oil tank for 2 strokes – Bringing our 2-stroke enduro dirt bikes bang up to date, Throttle Body Injection makes sure the motors run clean, crisp, and create strong power throughout the rev range.
- New electronic exhaust control 2 strokes – Controlling how the exhaust ports open, the new electronic powervalve improves durability while boosting torque.
- New motors – Centralizing mass while also being lighter, not to mention that they produce more usable torque, the performance from each motor is even better for 2024.
- New, unified motor position – All 4-stroke models have the motor mounted in the same position to improve the overall handling of each and every bike.
- Map Select Switch – Take the riding experience of any of our four strokes to the next level with a Map Select Switch! Readily available as a Technical Accessory, with the simple press of the corresponding button, traction control, a quickshifter, and a choice of two maps can be engaged to customize the performance of each enduro bike. And by adding one to any of our 2-strokes, you'll also get the choice of two different engine maps.
Full line-up: EC 250, EC 300, EC 250F, EC 350F, EC 450F, EC 500F
Cross Country | Spice it up!
Our awesome line-up of five cross country bikes doesn’t go unchanged either. Brand new from front to back and top to bottom, all five models are designed to perform in both the tight stuff, and wide open spaces. Built to the same high standard as our motocross and enduro bikes, the cross country models combine essential parts from our motocross and enduro ranges such as the fuel injection, larger fuel tank, and 18” rear wheels, to make riding cross country more fun than it’s ever been. You’ll find these bikes available in North and South America, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.
Technical Highlights Cross Country
- New frame – Engineered to be stable at speed, the new frames retain their best-in-class cornering ability and give improved rider feedback.
- New aluminum subframe – Strong, reliable, and plays a vital role in the ergonomics and handling of each dirt bike.
- New die-cast aluminum swingarm – Light, strong, and offering just the right amount of flex!
- New bodywork – Refined rider triangle gives larger contact areas so riders can better grip the bike for improved control. And of course, it’s all red!
- New hour meter – Helps to make sure all riders stay on top of maintaining their bike.
- WP XACT front fork with closed cartridge technology – Easily adjustable by hand, steel springs with a pressurized oil chamber plus a hydrostop to take the sting out of heavy landings.
- WP XACT rear shock – Shorter and lighter yet retaining 300mm of travel, the WP XACT shock has a new piston to improve both comfort and performance.
- New forged triple clamps – Featuring a new steering stem that offers a little more flex for improved comfort.
- High-performance Braktec hydraulic clutch system – As close as you can get to maintenance-free, ensuring consistency and performance at all times.
- New Braktec brakes – Brake disks that are unique to GASGAS and new calipers front and rear. It’s never been easier to keep things under control.
- Neken handlebars – Made from high-strength aluminum and with a bar bend that’s unique to GASGAS, durability and comfort are guaranteed. There’s a bigger bar pad for improved safety too.
- New footrests – Bigger is definitely better when it comes to GASGAS footrests! They help keep your feet where they need to be in all conditions.
- New TBI injection with premix for 2-strokes – Bringing our 2-strokes bang up to date, Throttle Body Injection makes sure the motors run clean, crisp, and create strong power throughout the rev range.
- New electronic exhaust control for 2 strokes – Controlling how the exhaust ports open, the new electronic powervalve creates maximum power and offers improved durability.
- New engines – Centralizing mass while also being lighter, not to mention producing more power, the motors deliver even better performance for 2024.
- New, unified motor position – All 4-stroke models have the motor mounted in the same position to improve the overall handling of each and every bike.
- Map Select Switch – By adding a Map Select Switch to any of our four strokes, the riding experience is taken to new levels! With the simple press of the corresponding button, launch control, traction control, a quickshifter, and a choice of two maps can be engaged to customize the performance of each bike for every rider. And by adding one to any of our 2-strokes, you'll also get the choice of two different engine maps.
Full line-up: EX 250, EX 300, EX 250F, EX 350F, EX 450F
Check out the full details of the cross country line-up right here.
GASGAS Apparel and Technical Accessories
It’s never been easier to personalize your GASGAS dirt bike! The revitalized GASGAS Technical Accessories range includes a huge selection of quality components designed to protect, improve, and to add a little more spice to each and every model. And the best part is, with our online configurator, you can add your favorite parts to your bike (virtual, of course!) to see just how cool they’ll look once fitted. Then, all that’s needed is a quick visit to your local GASGAS dealer to purchase them! Get started, here!
What’s more, the GASGAS Apparel range allows everyone to ride in style! With most of the collection created in partnership with the dirt bike industry’s leading brands, quality, comfort, and performance is never in question. From head-to-toe, GASGAS Apparel has you covered. Discover Apparel.
We’re also proud to bring race team replica clothing to your wardrobe with our Casual Apparel collection. Perfect for when you’re hanging out in the pits or kicking back with friends, with plenty of options to deal with all kinds of weather, there’s loads of reasons to check it out online and in store at your local GASGAS dealer. Explore Casual Apparel.
You’ll find the new 2024 motocross and cross country models in GASGAS dealerships from August onward! Enduro riders will need to wait just a little longer though, with the all-new range arriving in September.
Explore imagery featuring our 2024 motocross, enduro, and cross country models.
For everything GASGAS, head to the website to discover our new models, the latest news, and the very best dirt bike videos.