Shared updates across both GASGAS Factory Edition models.

New generation frame – Hydroformed, laser cut, and robot welded, the new frame is as strong and as flexible as it gets. Super-stable at high speed without compromising things in the corners, the frame is finished with a tough, electronic red powder coating.

New aluminum subframe – Strong and light. Contributing to the overall handling of the Factory Edition bikes, the aluminum subframe is super reliable.

New die-cast swingarm – An improved casting process knocks off 190 grams when compared to the old swingarm. Still strong and designed to work with the flex of the new frame, the swingarm is complete with a new chain guide designed to prevent mud build-up and help maintain forward momentum in deeply rutted turns.

New bodywork and graphics – Fresh new plastics and the latest Red Bull/Troy Lee Designs/ GASGAS Factory Racing graphics sure look the business. But there’s a lot more to the updated bodywork as the contact areas for your knees are now larger, which allows riders to grip the bike more when getting on the gas.

Bigger fuel tank – If you’re competing in the pro ranks then you’ll enjoy the larger fuel tank as you can go the full distance with no fear of running out.

New footrest design – Mounted further inwards on the frame to help prevent them from catching on deep ruts or take offs when scrubbing, the new footrests feature a larger surface area to improve control in all conditions.

Updated suspension settings – With the WP forks set-up to maintain forward momentum after heavy landings and the all-new WP shock as good as rear suspension gets, attacking the track has never felt so good. Plus, both the forks and shock are adjustable by hand, for quick and easy set-up changes.

State-of-the-art electronics with Traction Control and Quickshifter – Helping to get the power down in slick conditions, Traction Control is essential for all hardpack tracks while the Quickshifter ensures super-smooth gear changes - even when wide open!

New map selector switch to engage mappings, launch control, traction control and quickshift – Easy to operate, even when riding, the handlebar-mounted Map Select Switch houses all the buttons to activate Launch Control, Traction Control, and the Quickshifter.

Lighter motors and new engine position – Low in weight and positioned to play a vital role in handling, the Factory Edition motors aren’t just fast, but they help each bike handle perfectly.

Redesigned 250 motor – All-new and designed for pro level racing, the 250cc 4-stroke motor may well be the best out there!

Updated 450 motor – Refined to be lower in weight and still produce copious amounts of power, the 450 motor is designed to centralize mass for perfect handling.

Beyond the super-cool Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing graphics, the very best race-tested components have been fitted to both factory edition models. Every single part is designed to improve performance and durability while the latest in electronic wizardry allows riders to customize the power to suit their style.