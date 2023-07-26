Following the roll out of 50th Anniversary race bikes at Washougal, Yamaha has now launched production bikes for 2024 with the same look. Bikes will still be available in the tradition blue, as well. In addition, the YZ250F motocrosser and the YZ450FX off-road racer are all new, moving to the chassis and bodywork that debuted with last year's YZ450F.
Here's Yamaha's info below. What do you think of the look?
MARIETTA, Ga. – July 26, 2023 – Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA is excited to mark the 50thanniversary of its legendary YZ model line with the introduction of the new 2024 50th Anniversary Edition YZ125, YZ250, YZ250F and YZ450F. With bold heritage livery inspired by the iconic 1990s-era YZ two-strokes campaigned by riders like Damon Bradshaw and Jeff Emig, these Anniversary Edition models commemorate a thrilling and nostalgic time of American motocross near the end of the two-stroke era.
First introduced in 1974, the YZ lineup has represented the pinnacle of motocross technological advancement and off-road performance. From the original YZ250 two-stroke and game-changing YZ400F four-stroke to breakthrough technologies like monoshock suspension, liquid-cooling, exhaust power valves, and modern four-stroke technology, the YZ has long been a leading platform for off-road development.
“As we look back at our rich history of YZ models, we felt it only natural to commemorate the 50thanniversary with special livery for 2024,” said Derek Brooks, Yamaha Motorsports Motorcycle Product Line Manager. “The 90s was a special era for me as a teenager, racing on the weekends and watching my hero, Damon Bradshaw. He set the world on fire, not only with his riding but also with the style of his bikes and gear. I can’t think of a better way to pay homage to the iconic YZ than with this iconic era of design.”
The new 2024 YZ125 50th Anniversary Edition will be available from dealers this August for $7,299 MSRP. The new 2024 YZ250 50thAnniversary Edition will be available from dealers this August for $8,199 MSRP. The new 2024 YZ250F 50th Anniversary Edition will be available from dealers this October for $9,099 MSRP. The new 2024 YZ450F 50th Anniversary Edition will be available from dealers this August for $10,199 MSRP.
New 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
Long a cornerstone of Yamaha’s off-road racing success, the lauded YZ250F has remained at the top of the ultra-competitive 250cc class for years, winning numerous press shootouts and more than a dozen Supercross and Motocross championships since 2014. The new 2024 YZ250F features extensive updates designed to further boost its class-leading performance and capability.
Underneath its sharp, aggressive new YZ styling lies the most refined, balanced and competition-ready YZ250F ever. A lighter, more compact chassis offers improved handling feel and more comfortable riding position, a revised intake path boosts mid- to high-rpm performance, and an advanced new generation Yamaha Power Tuner App is simpler to use and more intuitive than ever.
It starts with a completely redesigned aluminum bilateral beam frame based on its class-dominating YZ450F sibling, providing just the right amount of strength and flex for the perfect balance of stability and cornering performance. The result is a better handling machine with lightweight feel and increased front wheel traction, allowing the rider to enter corners with greater confidence and more line choices.
Additional chassis updates include revised suspension internals to match the new frame. Class leading, fully adjustable KYB® coil spring-type fork with speed-sensitive damping delivers exceptional balance between handling and bump absorption for championship-winning performance. The fork now also includes a hand-adjustable knob for quick, toolless compression adjustments. The linkage-type rear suspension features a revised KYB® shock, and combines with the updated front suspension to provide less pitch on corner entry/exit for improved stability.
Drawing further inspiration from the flagship YZ450F, the new 2024 YZ250F has a slimmer, flatter body design for enhanced rider movement, including a lower airbox, flatter seat and more narrow fuel tank and radiator shrouds. The rider triangle is also improved with increased legroom between the seat and footpegs for improved rider comfort.
Known for its broad, useable powerband and class-leading low-end and mid-range torque, the YZ250F's advanced four-stroke engine features a high-spec piston, aggressive cam profiles and forward positioned intake cylinder head layout. New for 2024, the updated body design now allows for a more efficient intake path which, together with revised ECU settings, results in even more mid- to high-end power.
To help riders fine tune that power to their liking, the new YZ250F is compatible with Yamaha’s next-generation Power Tuner App, allowing detailed air/fuel mixture and ignition timing adjustments to be made on their smartphone, tailoring delivery to specific preferences or riding conditions. An intuitive new “Simple Tuning” slide bar further simplifies the engine mapping process to where riders can simply scroll between smoother or more aggressive power character settings for the quickest adjustments. The app can also monitor a range of data such as maintenance and system diagnosis, engine run time, lap times or log track set-up information. There’s also helpful new engine and suspension tuning guides to dial in the perfect setup.
Additional features for 2024 include an all-new Traction Control System, which communicates wheel slip to the ECU to maintain ideal rear wheel traction. Three levels can be selected: HIGH, LOW or OFF. Also, an updated Launch Control System now features an rpm limiter which can be adjusted in 500 rpm increments between 6,000 rpm and 14,000 rpm for optimized launches when the gate drops. Both systems are controlled through the Yamaha Power Tuner App.
With these carefully considered updates, Yamaha plans to take the unparalleled racing pedigree of YZ250F to a new level of performance.
Additionally, the remainder of Yamaha’s Motocross lineup including the YZ65, YZ85 and YZ85LW, YZ125, YZ250 and YZ450F return for 2024 with updated graphics and a new seat color.
New 2024 Yamaha YZ450FX:
Following last year’s update to the YZ125X and YZ250X, Yamaha has shifted focus to the flagship of the Cross Country lineup for 2024 with an all-new YZ450FX four-stroke. Evolved from the benchmark-setting YZ450F motocrosser, the 2024 YZ450FX is designed to dominate cross country competition. Lighter, slimmer and more compact, with improved rider ergonomics, a revised chassis, a more powerful engine and next-generation Yamaha Power Tuner app all carry over directly from the YZ450F. Additional modifications tailored toward enhanced cross country performance include a wide-ratio transmission, larger fuel capacity, low fuel warning light, 18-inch rear wheel, side stand, skid plate, revised ECU and suspension settings, along with a 10mm lower seat height for increased maneuverability in challenging off-road conditions.
Changes for the new YZ450FX start with a completely redesigned four-stroke engine that’s lighter, more compact, higher revving and more powerful across the entire rev range. Updates include new exhaust and intake port shapes, larger diameter titanium intake valves, new forged aluminum piston, new cylinder body, crankshaft and balancer assembly, 500 rpm higher rev limit and a switch from wet sump to dry sump lubrication. The YZ450FX’s ECU settings are also tailored to suit the specific demands of cross country and enduro-style racing.
The all-new clutch design replaces the coil springs of the previous model with a new disc spring and integrates primary gear and basket into a single steel unit. The result is a more compact, lightweight and durable assembly with smooth engagement and excellent feel. A premium clutch cover employs a stylish geometric design that helps minimize scratching and lends a bold look. There’s also a new wide-ratio transmission featuring a tri-shaft layout making it lighter and more compact, with gear ratios optimized for cross country conditions.
Providing riders with the opportunity to fine-tune engine performance within their smartphone, Yamaha’s next-generation Power Tuner App is easier to use with more functionality. Engine mapping can now be made using an intuitive new “Quick Setting” slide bar. An all-new Traction Control System is controlled within the app, providing riders with three selectable levels of intervention: HIGH, LOW or OFF. There is also a new lap timer and handy bike set-up guides. Additionally, a new lightweight handlebar-mounted switch allows on-the-fly selection of two preloaded engine maps, one standard and one optimized for more extreme conditions. These maps can also be customized within the app.
A new chassis includes a completely redesigned aluminum bilateral beam frame consisting of more than 10 different aluminum components welded together. This provides the opportunity to carefully tune rigidity and flex characteristics of each component to ensure competition-level performance. The result is a better handling machine with lighter feel, improved bump absorption and increased traction, allowing riders to charge into corners with greater confidence.
Additionally, rider ergonomics are improved with a slimmer, flatter, more compact body including a more narrow fuel tank and front shrouds and a flatter, more rounded seat, making it easier for the rider to move and shift weight for enhanced control. The rider triangle is also improved with increased legroom between the seat and footpegs, and revised handlebar position for a more natural stand-up posture.
Maintaining the YZ450FX’s best-in-class suspension performance, the industry-leading, fully adjustable KYB® coil spring-type fork with speed-sensitive damping features revised settings and a new hand operated compression clicker for quick, toolless adjustments. The linkage type KYB® rear shock features specially tuned damping characteristics to match the new YZ450FX chassis. Revised settings also result in a 10mm lower seat height and lower center of gravity for improved handling and comfort in the type of tight, technical sections common to enduro racing.
The YZ450FX boasts a wide range of additional top-spec details carried over from the competition-tested YZ450F including push-button electric starter system with high-capacity ultra-light lithium-ion battery, rubber-mounted, four-position adjustable handlebar clamps, 1-1/8-inch aluminum tapered handlebars, new compact PVC handlebar pad, wide footpegs with new lightweight aluminum alloy mounting brackets and a quick-adjust clutch perch.
It all adds up to an exciting new entry to Yamaha’s Cross Country lineup for enthusiasts and racers who want competition-dominating performance straight out of the box.
Additionally, the remainder of Yamaha’s Cross Country lineup including the YZ125X, YZ250X and YZ250FX return for 2024 with updated graphics and a new seat color.