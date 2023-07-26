The new 2024 YZ125 50th Anniversary Edition will be available from dealers this August for $7,299 MSRP. The new 2024 YZ250 50thAnniversary Edition will be available from dealers this August for $8,199 MSRP. The new 2024 YZ250F 50th Anniversary Edition will be available from dealers this October for $9,099 MSRP. The new 2024 YZ450F 50th Anniversary Edition will be available from dealers this August for $10,199 MSRP.

New 2024 Yamaha YZ250F

Long a cornerstone of Yamaha’s off-road racing success, the lauded YZ250F has remained at the top of the ultra-competitive 250cc class for years, winning numerous press shootouts and more than a dozen Supercross and Motocross championships since 2014. The new 2024 YZ250F features extensive updates designed to further boost its class-leading performance and capability.

Underneath its sharp, aggressive new YZ styling lies the most refined, balanced and competition-ready YZ250F ever. A lighter, more compact chassis offers improved handling feel and more comfortable riding position, a revised intake path boosts mid- to high-rpm performance, and an advanced new generation Yamaha Power Tuner App is simpler to use and more intuitive than ever.

It starts with a completely redesigned aluminum bilateral beam frame based on its class-dominating YZ450F sibling, providing just the right amount of strength and flex for the perfect balance of stability and cornering performance. The result is a better handling machine with lightweight feel and increased front wheel traction, allowing the rider to enter corners with greater confidence and more line choices.

Additional chassis updates include revised suspension internals to match the new frame. Class leading, fully adjustable KYB® coil spring-type fork with speed-sensitive damping delivers exceptional balance between handling and bump absorption for championship-winning performance. The fork now also includes a hand-adjustable knob for quick, toolless compression adjustments. The linkage-type rear suspension features a revised KYB® shock, and combines with the updated front suspension to provide less pitch on corner entry/exit for improved stability.

Drawing further inspiration from the flagship YZ450F, the new 2024 YZ250F has a slimmer, flatter body design for enhanced rider movement, including a lower airbox, flatter seat and more narrow fuel tank and radiator shrouds. The rider triangle is also improved with increased legroom between the seat and footpegs for improved rider comfort.

Known for its broad, useable powerband and class-leading low-end and mid-range torque, the YZ250F's advanced four-stroke engine features a high-spec piston, aggressive cam profiles and forward positioned intake cylinder head layout. New for 2024, the updated body design now allows for a more efficient intake path which, together with revised ECU settings, results in even more mid- to high-end power.

To help riders fine tune that power to their liking, the new YZ250F is compatible with Yamaha’s next-generation Power Tuner App, allowing detailed air/fuel mixture and ignition timing adjustments to be made on their smartphone, tailoring delivery to specific preferences or riding conditions. An intuitive new “Simple Tuning” slide bar further simplifies the engine mapping process to where riders can simply scroll between smoother or more aggressive power character settings for the quickest adjustments. The app can also monitor a range of data such as maintenance and system diagnosis, engine run time, lap times or log track set-up information. There’s also helpful new engine and suspension tuning guides to dial in the perfect setup.