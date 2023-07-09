Host Jason Weigandt recaps the action from both classes at the round six Southwick National. Hear from Fredrik Noren, Tom Vialle, Justin Cooper, Jimmy Decotis, Jo Shimoda, Caden Braswell, Kyle Chisholm, Jett Lawrence, Garrett Marchbanks, Chase Sexton, Aaron Plessinger, and Dylan Ferrandis. Tom Journet provides us with some awesome racing clips as we recap all the action from The Wick 338 in Massachusetts.

Hosts: Jason Weigandt

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

