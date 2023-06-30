Jason Weigandt previews round four of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship at RedBud. Hear from several riders ahead of the RedBud National as riders hit the track between the Pro Motocross Scouting Moto Combine today. All that and more on this edition of First Look presented by 6D Helmets.

Film/edit: Tom Journet

