Now We’re Talking (Jason Weigandt)

When I first tried to wrap my head around the concept of “playoffs” in AMA Supercross and AMA Motocross, I realized a side benefit that didn’t just apply to the playoffs themselves. You may or may not like the idea of a playoff at the end of the season, which is called SMX or SuperMotocross World Championship, but there is one good side effect: In a traditional season, any rider who is battling for a championship pretty much considers his season done if he misses a race with injury. You’re just not going to claw those points back. So that means an injury at any point for a contender takes a lot of the steam out of the season. Why rush back? And even if you do rush back, what’s the motivation to try really hard at the races?

The SMX playoffs can change that, because a rider having a terrible year can still turn it around and make huge money at three races in September. There’s still something to race for. As it turns out, 2023 has become an unfortunate test case with so many top 450 riders going down with injury (many of them in a two-week span, oddly). This weekend, though, we’re getting Jason Anderson and Chase Sexton back, plus Cooper Webb rushed a return for Pro Motocross that we didn’t expect, and Justin Barcia and Christian Craig dropping sad updates, bummed they’re still out. In a lot of years, high-caliber riders quickly call it a season. Coming back to the outdoor grind off the couch is not only painful and not fun, but unprepared riders rarely get good results, anyway. A factory rider can make a lot of money with podium bonuses, but if you’re riding at 80 percent and finishing eighth every weekend, well, it’s not doing much positive. Maybe just take the summer off and hang with the family?

That’s not really possible anymore, because there’s just too much money on the line in these playoffs. For example, as soon as I heard Chase Sexton was out for Hangtown, I heard whispers like “Well, he’s got his supercross title, he’s leaving Honda at the end of the year, and he’s not going to win the outdoor title now, so maybe he’ll just call it a season.” But here’s the thing: Sexton, at minimum, will make low six-figures just participating in the SMX playoffs. You can’t leave that kind of money on the table. Taking six months off would prove costly, literally. Same for Barcia or Craig or Anderson. I’m not sure these guys even know all the details about the points and the money, or the seeding or any of that stuff. But they surely have to know that skipping the playoffs means skipping good money (even eighth overall in 450 points in SMX gets $100,000, for example).

Is this the only reason Sexton and Anderson are back? No. But I think it all adds up. Riders who had zero incentive to come back now actually have it. It all takes me back to the 2012 season, when Ryan Villopoto missed outdoors with ACL surgery, but was back on a bike ripping in August. He never came back and raced, though. He wasn’t quite 100 percent fitness wise, so why come back and get smoked? What was there to gain? Back then, there wasn’t a reason to come back for the end of the year, and once the title hope was over, so was every other reason to return. Not anymore.

Belgium 1-2-3 (DC)

One of my favorite photos from my motocross childhood was a podium photo from the 1974 German 250cc Grand Prix. It was three Suzuki teammates, all Belgians, sharing the podium: Overall winner Gaston Rahier, runner-up Joel Robert, and thrid-place Sylvain Geboers. This was during the height of Belgium's long reign atop the motocross world, which stretched from the days of Robert in the mid-sixties through the 1980s with the late Andre Malherbe, Georges Jobe and Eric Geboers. In '74 Robert was nearing the end of his career, as was Sylvain Geboers. Rahier was getting ready to move down to the news 125 class and win his first of three FIM world titles. They also had Roger DeCoster in his prime in the 500 class, and Harry Everts about to win the '75 250cc world titles aboard an Austria-made Puch. The Belgians also spent most of the seventies dominating the FIM Motocross and Trophee des Nations.

Despite all of this success, motocross in Belgium was under threat, as environmentalists, noise concerns and land development began to all take their toll. There was of course the '90s revival led by Stefan Everts and Joel Smets that lasted until Stefan's retirement in 2006, but the glory days for motocross in Belgium seemed to end after that. The photo of the podium from the '74 German 250cc GP seemed to encapsulate the era, despite not including DeCoster, Harry Everts, the men of the '80s, nor Stefan Everts or Joel Smets.

But then last weekend in Indonesia something unexpected happened. Three riders from Belgium—16-year-old Luca Coenen, third-generation racer Liam Everts, and 22-year-old Jago Geerts—finished 1-2-3 in the MX2 class in the MXGP of Indonesia.

For Coenen, a rookie who rides for the Husqvarna factory team, it was his first-ever Grand Prix win, and it came one round after he seemed to have the German win in sight, only to have his engine give out. Everts ended up being the overall winner instead, the first of his career. With back-to-back first-time winners, Belgium's future is not looking bad after all. And remember the name Luca Coenen, because both he and his twin brother Sasha (who holeshot the second moto in Indonesia) are both said to be eyeing a move to America in 2025.