Racer X Films: 2023 GasGas MC 250F FE Garage Build

June 16, 2023 2:00pm | by: &

Text: Kris Keefer

Build: Jay Clark

Photos: Spencer Owens

Video: Spencer Owens/Simon Cudby

For this build we kept it very simple with minimal engine mods. The engine on the new GasGas MC 250F FE is great, but getting a little more torque out of this engine wouldn’t hurt, so slapping a Twisted Development Vortex ECU on would help. We also wanted to address the WP AER fork that is tough to fully commit to, so just like any open-minded rider would do, we tried something different. Factory Connection installed some WP 6500 drop ins for us to feel the ground a little better with the front end. We also added a Torque Drive Rekluse clutch to help with some of the added performance. Other less exciting things like an OEM KTM two-stroke filter cage without the backfire screen and an FMF pipe, Scar footpegs, ODI bars/grips, ProX drivetrain and others helped make this build a beauty.

Parts List:

Twisted Development    

Vortex ECU w/ Custom Mapping

td-racing.com

 

Factory Connection                       

WP 6500 Dual Spring Fork Kit, Re-Valve and Set Up

factoryconnection.com

 

FMF Racing                              

Slip on 4.1 Muffler

fmfracing.com

           

ProX Racing Parts               

Rear Sprocket 51 Tooth, Front Sprocket 14 Tooth, X-Ring Chain 118 Link

pro-x.com

 

Rekluse           

Torque Drive Clutch Plates, Outer Clutch Cover

rekluse.com

 

Dunlop                        

MX3S Front Tire 13.5 PSI, MX14 Rear Tire 12.5 PSI

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

 

Works Connection                           

Works Stand II, Axle Blocks, Rotating Bar Mounts

worksconnection.com

 

DeCal Works                                     

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit in Sparkle, Pre-Printed Number Plate Backgrounds

decalmx.com

 

ODI

CFT Podium Champ Bend Bars, Emig 2.0 V2 Lock-On Grips

odigrips.com

 

Klotz Lubricants      

Oils and Chemicals

klotzlube.com

 

MotoSeat                              

Custom Cool Seat Cover

motoseat.com

 

Uni Filter                             

Two-Stage Air Filter       

unifilter.com

 

MX Refurb                        

Header Buffing

@factory_mx_refurb

 

Scar                         

Titanium Footpegs 

scar-racingusa.com

 

VP Racing Fuels 

T4 Fuel 

vpracingfuels.com

The Bike

  • AL5_4611 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4615 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4618 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4621 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4623 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4630 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4634 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4636 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4639 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4640 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4654 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4663 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4697 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4708 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4717 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4723 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4726 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4732 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4740 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4744 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4750 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4756 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4765 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4771 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4774 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4776 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4783 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4786 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4790 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4791 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4795 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4810 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4812 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4816 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4821 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4849 Spencer Owens

ABOUT DECAL WORKS

Founded in 1989 by Ron and Janeen Joynt, DeCal Works has been the industry leader in pre-printed decals and custom graphics for 30 years. With a passion for racing and innovation, DeCal Works has, since its early days, focused its attention on high-quality products with great customer service.

