Text: Kris Keefer

Build: Jay Clark

Photos: Spencer Owens

Video: Spencer Owens/Simon Cudby

For this build we kept it very simple with minimal engine mods. The engine on the new GasGas MC 250F FE is great, but getting a little more torque out of this engine wouldn’t hurt, so slapping a Twisted Development Vortex ECU on would help. We also wanted to address the WP AER fork that is tough to fully commit to, so just like any open-minded rider would do, we tried something different. Factory Connection installed some WP 6500 drop ins for us to feel the ground a little better with the front end. We also added a Torque Drive Rekluse clutch to help with some of the added performance. Other less exciting things like an OEM KTM two-stroke filter cage without the backfire screen and an FMF pipe, Scar footpegs, ODI bars/grips, ProX drivetrain and others helped make this build a beauty.

Parts List:

Twisted Development

Vortex ECU w/ Custom Mapping

td-racing.com

Factory Connection

WP 6500 Dual Spring Fork Kit, Re-Valve and Set Up

factoryconnection.com

FMF Racing

Slip on 4.1 Muffler

fmfracing.com

ProX Racing Parts

Rear Sprocket 51 Tooth, Front Sprocket 14 Tooth, X-Ring Chain 118 Link

pro-x.com

Rekluse

Torque Drive Clutch Plates, Outer Clutch Cover

rekluse.com

Dunlop

MX3S Front Tire 13.5 PSI, MX14 Rear Tire 12.5 PSI

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Works Connection

Works Stand II, Axle Blocks, Rotating Bar Mounts

worksconnection.com

DeCal Works

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit in Sparkle, Pre-Printed Number Plate Backgrounds

decalmx.com

ODI

CFT Podium Champ Bend Bars, Emig 2.0 V2 Lock-On Grips

odigrips.com

Klotz Lubricants

Oils and Chemicals

klotzlube.com

MotoSeat

Custom Cool Seat Cover

motoseat.com

Uni Filter

Two-Stage Air Filter

unifilter.com

MX Refurb

Header Buffing

@factory_mx_refurb

Scar

Titanium Footpegs

scar-racingusa.com

VP Racing Fuels

T4 Fuel

vpracingfuels.com

