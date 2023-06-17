Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon’s points-paying motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
Good morning race fans! Coming to you live from High Point Raceway, AKA the “Country Club of Motocross” as Tim Cotter refers to it, in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, as we are set for the 46th High Point National. The High Point National will be the fourth round of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, the first on the East Coast.
After rain on Thursday and Friday (the latter canceling the press day riding session and amateur practice as well), we should be set for clear skies for today’s event. A high of about 76 degrees Fahrenheit are not expected to be too challenging today, but the High Point Raceway track characteristics will not make today easy by any means.
In the 250 Class, the big story has been Hunter Lawrence’s strong start to the season. The Honda HRC rider has taken three of the six moto wins to date as the #96 has taken all three overall wins as he sits with a 16-point lead on Justin Cooper. Things are shaping up well for Hunter Lawrence, as he becomes the eighth rider to start a 125/250 Class Pro Motocross season with three straight overall wins. The previous seven times it happened, said rider won the championship.
In the premier class, the big story has also been some great riding by a Lawrence on a Honda HRC, as Jett Lawrence continued his perfect season so far: willing all six motos and leading all 92 laps so far en route to a 3-0 start to the season. Jett has been in control every race so far, almost looking like he is on cruise control out front. Jett Lawrence’s 3-0 start is the 14th time said feat has happened in the premier class—and 11 of the previous 13 times said rider to start 3-0 went on to win the championship. The rest of the field is hoping to stop the Lawrence brother’s respective rolls. We will see what happens when the motos start.
Getting ready for Round 4️⃣ at High Point🤘🏼 @promotocross Photos: Align Media #ProMotocross pic.twitter.com/Igi1yhypNH— Racer X (@racerxonline) June 16, 2023
A few things to note: Ken Roczen is making his Pro Motocross season debut today. Roczen said yesterday he asked his son Griffin if he would rather go on the boat or go racing this weekend, and racing won, so the Roczen squad decided to spend their Father’s Day weekend at High Point Raceway. The #94 is prepping for the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) that kicks off in July, although he will be back to an AMA starting gate in a few months’ time as he is set to race the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) playoff rounds.
Phil Nicoletti is making his return to racing following a wrist injury in February. Nicoletti said yesterday his goal was to return to racing at the RedBud National, but he is able to give it a go this weekend. This track is not an easy one to make your return from injury at, but the #69 will benefit from racing today and getting a race in for both himself and the all-new Yamaha YZ450F. Then, a weekend off before the RedBud National will help him as he looks to finish out the Pro Motocross season in full.
For more injury updates, read our fully injury report.
- QualifyingLiveJune 17 - 10:00 AM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveJune 17 - 1:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveJune 17 - 2:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveJune 17 - 3:25 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveJune 17 - 4:25 PM
Qualifying
First Qualifying Sessions
250 Group B Qualifying
In his pro debut, Matti Jorgensen topped the first 250 Group B qualifying session. The KTM-mounted Jorgensen put down a 2:21.018. Behind Jorgensen was Pennsylvania’s own Steve Roman with a 2:22.521. The track was pretty damp following rain the previous two days and riders came off pretty muddy. There is no rain expected today, though hopefully the track comes around for the motos later today.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Matti Jorgensen
|17:06.220
|2:21.018
|Denmark
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2
|Steve Roman
|12:54.787
|2:22.521
|Apollo, PA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Maxwell Sanford
|14:08.403
|2:23.638
|Pasadena, MD
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Joseph Tait
|15:37.023
|2:24.912
|Wilton, CT
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Kyle Murdoch
|13:14.524
|2:27.778
|Winchendon, MA
|Husqvarna FC 250
250 Group A Qualifying
In the first Group A qualifying, Jo Shimoda had the top time with a 2:22.014 but on the very last lap, Haiden Deegan snuck into P1 with a 2:22.014. Ryder DiFrancesco went down in the second turn and his right leg was stuck under his bike, but I believe it was Caden Braswell who saw it, stopped, and lifted the bike off of his fellow competitor. Championship leader Hunter Lawrence was third-fastest with a 2:22.265. Justin Cooper (2:22.545 on the last lap) and RJ Hampshire (2:23.451) rounded out the top five.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|15:30.951
|2:20.801
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|16:28.066
|2:22.014
|Suzuka, Japan
|Kawasaki KX250F
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|13:14.456
|2:22.265
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Justin Cooper
|14:41.056
|2:22.545
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|16:34.268
|2:23.451
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
450 Group A Qualifying
There was some brief track maintenance took place before the 450cc machines took to the starting area. When the 450 Group A got the green flag, it was Adam Cianciarulo and Cooper Webb leading the field around. Fredrik Noren and a few other riders tangled in the second turn and got their fresh gear muddy in a hurry. Cianciarulo led the field both on track and on the board, as his 2:24.858 was P1. Ken Roczen waited until the field took off before he put down a heater of his own, a great lap that resulted in a 2:21.066 that took over the top time. Garrett Marchbanks (P2) and Dylan Ferrandis (P3), respectively, slid into their spots late in the session, bumping Adam Cianciarulo and Jett Lawrence back to fourth and fifth. I did not get a glimpse of Jett Lawrence until late in the session and his 2:24.936 was fifth in the session behind AC.
Vinny Luhovey topped the 450 Group B session with a 2:37.828 over fellow Pennsylvania natives Bryce Shelly and Lowell Spangler.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ken Roczen
|10:20.997
|2:21.066
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|2
|Garrett Marchbanks
|15:29.212
|2:24.214
|Coalville, UT
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|15:27.041
|2:24.537
|Avignon, France
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|17:22.016
|2:24.858
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Jett Lawrence
|15:19.438
|2:24.936
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Vincent Luhovey
|14:36.146
|2:37.828
|Greensburg, PA
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Bryce Shelly
|17:18.852
|2:38.871
|Telford, PA
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Lowell Spangler
|18:08.921
|2:40.401
|Lebanon, PA
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Ayden Shive
|15:41.198
|2:43.234
|Dade City, FL
|Kawasaki KX450
|5
|Jacob Rose
|18:51.282
|2:45.837
|Summersville, WV
|KTM 450 SX-F