Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Layne Michael
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Live Now
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Combined Qualifying
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Combined Qualifying
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Matti Jorgensen
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Fri Jun 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sumbawa (Indonesia)
Sun Jun 25
Articles
Upcoming
WSX
British GP
Sat Jul 1
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 1
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombok (Indonesia)
Sun Jul 2
Articles
Full Schedule
Race Day Feed: High Point

Race Day Feed High Point

June 17, 2023 8:30am
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon’s points-paying motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Good morning race fans! Coming to you live from High Point Raceway, AKA the “Country Club of Motocross” as Tim Cotter refers to it, in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, as we are set for the 46th High Point National. The High Point National will be the fourth round of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, the first on the East Coast.

After rain on Thursday and Friday (the latter canceling the press day riding session and amateur practice as well), we should be set for clear skies for today’s event. A high of about 76 degrees Fahrenheit are not expected to be too challenging today, but the High Point Raceway track characteristics will not make today easy by any means.

In the 250 Class, the big story has been Hunter Lawrence’s strong start to the season. The Honda HRC rider has taken three of the six moto wins to date as the #96 has taken all three overall wins as he sits with a 16-point lead on Justin Cooper. Things are shaping up well for Hunter Lawrence, as he becomes the eighth rider to start a 125/250 Class Pro Motocross season with three straight overall wins. The previous seven times it happened, said rider won the championship.

In the premier class, the big story has also been some great riding by a Lawrence on a Honda HRC, as Jett Lawrence continued his perfect season so far: willing all six motos and leading all 92 laps so far en route to a 3-0 start to the season. Jett has been in control every race so far, almost looking like he is on cruise control out front. Jett Lawrence’s 3-0 start is the 14th time said feat has happened in the premier class—and 11 of the previous 13 times said rider to start 3-0 went on to win the championship. The rest of the field is hoping to stop the Lawrence brother’s respective rolls. We will see what happens when the motos start.

A few things to note: Ken Roczen is making his Pro Motocross season debut today. Roczen said yesterday he asked his son Griffin if he would rather go on the boat or go racing this weekend, and racing won, so the Roczen squad decided to spend their Father’s Day weekend at High Point Raceway. The #94 is prepping for the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) that kicks off in July, although he will be back to an AMA starting gate in a few months’ time as he is set to race the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) playoff rounds.

Phil Nicoletti is making his return to racing following a wrist injury in February. Nicoletti said yesterday his goal was to return to racing at the RedBud National, but he is able to give it a go this weekend. This track is not an easy one to make your return from injury at, but the #69 will benefit from racing today and getting a race in for both himself and the all-new Yamaha YZ450F. Then, a weekend off before the RedBud National will help him as he looks to finish out the Pro Motocross season in full.

For more injury updates, read our fully injury report.

Read our fully injury report.

  • Motocross

    High Point

     Live Now
    High Point Raceway
    Mt. Morris, PA US United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      June 17 - 10:00 AM
      smx-video-pass
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      June 17 - 10:00 AM
      peacock
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 17 - 1:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 17 - 1:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 17 - 2:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 17 - 2:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 17 - 3:25 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 17 - 3:25 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 17 - 4:25 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 17 - 4:25 PM
      peacock
    • Monday Re-Air
      June 19 - 2:00 AM
      cnbc
Motocross TV Schedule

Qualifying

First Qualifying Sessions

250 Group B Qualifying

In his pro debut, Matti Jorgensen topped the first 250 Group B qualifying session. The KTM-mounted Jorgensen put down a 2:21.018. Behind Jorgensen was Pennsylvania’s own Steve Roman with a 2:22.521. The track was pretty damp following rain the previous two days and riders came off pretty muddy. There is no rain expected today, though hopefully the track comes around for the motos later today.

Motocross

High Point - 250 Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Matti Jorgensen Matti Jorgensen17:06.2202:21.018 Denmark Denmark KTM 250 SX-F
2Steve Roman 12:54.7872:22.521 Apollo, PA United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Maxwell Sanford 14:08.4032:23.638 Pasadena, MD United States Honda CRF250R
4Joseph Tait 15:37.0232:24.912 Wilton, CT United States Yamaha YZ250F
5Kyle Murdoch 13:14.5242:27.778 Winchendon, MA United States Husqvarna FC 250
Full Results

250 Group A Qualifying

In the first Group A qualifying, Jo Shimoda had the top time with a 2:22.014 but on the very last lap, Haiden Deegan snuck into P1 with a 2:22.014. Ryder DiFrancesco went down in the second turn and his right leg was stuck under his bike, but I believe it was Caden Braswell who saw it, stopped, and lifted the bike off of his fellow competitor. Championship leader Hunter Lawrence was third-fastest with a 2:22.265. Justin Cooper (2:22.545 on the last lap) and RJ Hampshire (2:23.451) rounded out the top five.

Motocross

High Point - 250 Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Haiden Deegan 15:30.9512:20.801 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Jo Shimoda 16:28.0662:22.014 Suzuka, Japan Japan Kawasaki KX250F
3Hunter Lawrence 13:14.4562:22.265 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF250R
4Justin Cooper 14:41.0562:22.545 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
5R.J. Hampshire 16:34.2682:23.451 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 RE
Full Results

450 Group A Qualifying

There was some brief track maintenance took place before the 450cc machines took to the starting area. When the 450 Group A got the green flag, it was Adam Cianciarulo and Cooper Webb leading the field around. Fredrik Noren and a few other riders tangled in the second turn and got their fresh gear muddy in a hurry. Cianciarulo led the field both on track and on the board, as his 2:24.858 was P1. Ken Roczen waited until the field took off before he put down a heater of his own, a great lap that resulted in a 2:21.066 that took over the top time. Garrett Marchbanks (P2) and Dylan Ferrandis (P3), respectively, slid into their spots late in the session, bumping Adam Cianciarulo and Jett Lawrence back to fourth and fifth. I did not get a glimpse of Jett Lawrence until late in the session and his 2:24.936 was fifth in the session behind AC. 

Vinny Luhovey topped the 450 Group B session with a 2:37.828 over fellow Pennsylvania natives Bryce Shelly and Lowell Spangler.

Motocross

High Point - 450 Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Ken Roczen 10:20.9972:21.066 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
2Garrett Marchbanks 15:29.2122:24.214 Coalville, UT United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Dylan Ferrandis 15:27.0412:24.537 Avignon, France France Yamaha YZ450F
4Adam Cianciarulo 17:22.0162:24.858 Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
5Jett Lawrence 15:19.4382:24.936 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
Full Results
Motocross

High Point - 450 Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Vincent Luhovey 14:36.1462:37.828 Greensburg, PA United States Honda CRF450R
2Bryce Shelly 17:18.8522:38.871 Telford, PA United States Yamaha YZ450F
3Lowell Spangler 18:08.9212:40.401 Lebanon, PA United States Honda CRF450R
4Ayden Shive 15:41.1982:43.234 Dade City, FL Kawasaki KX450
5Jacob Rose 18:51.2822:45.837 Summersville, WV United States KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results

Read Now
August 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now