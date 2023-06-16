Main image: Chairs lined up at High Point Raceway on Thursday evening ahead of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship national on Saturday. Image by Mitch Kendra

Welcome to Racerhead on Father's Day weekend. Happy Dad's day to all of the fathers, grandfathers and future fathers out there. It's another busy weekend for AMA Pro Motocross as the series comes to our town, or at least the very near neighborhood. High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, is just across the state line from Morgantown, West Virginia, home to Racer X as well as MX Sports, and it's been on the outdoor national schedule every year since 1977. The first-ever winner was Pennsylvania's own Tony DiStefano on a Suzuki. Last year's winner was Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha's Eli Tomac, who split moto wins and runner-up finishes with Team Honda's Chase Sexton. The 250 class winner was Jett Lawrence, who beat his brother Hunter and his good friend Jo Shimoda.

Here's an unfortunate, head-scratching statistic: Of the top eight finishers in the 450 class last year, only one of them will be here racing tomorrow: Ken Roczen. The top eight last year were: 1.) Tomac, out with an Achilles tear; 2.) Sexton (concussion and mono); 3.) Jason Anderson (neck); 4.) Roczen (and this is his first appearance in the series); 5.) Ryan Dungey (retired again); 6.) Justin Barcia (ribs and shoulder); 7.) Joey Savatgy (no ride); 8.) Christian Craig (dislocated hip and elbow). Finally, the 9th place finisher, Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha rider Garrett Marchbanks, will also be here. That was a tough list to type...

Roczen's return was quite a surprise. He announced at the end of Monster Energy AMA Supercross that he was going to focus on supercross for the time being, with the first World Supercross round taking place in two weeks in the UK. High Point offered a good time to get some gate drops in, and maybe get Suzuki their first 450 MX podium at High Point since,.. well, any guesses? (Flash Trivia answer further down). But notice that I said podium and not a win, because that would be a tall order for anyone right now with the way Jett Lawrence has been riding. He's led almost every inch of the way so far this summer, with three straight overall wins, six moto wins, and of course the red plate. Number 18 has been on a tear all season long, first in 250SX West Region and now on 450s. Very impressed to say the least are a few past greats, including James Stewart, Ricky Carmichael and Ryan Villopoto, all of whom have been watching and commentating this season. Both James and Ricky are here at High Point for the broadcast, and earlier this week I was lucky enough to be invited to fill in for Ricky as co-host of the Title 24 Podcast, where we talked a lot about Jett (as well as injuries, unfortunately) and Hunter, and that strange little brouhaha between Haiden Deegan and Hunter Lawrence in the first moto at Thunder Valley. In case you missed it, here's the show: