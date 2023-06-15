Results Archive
Injury Report: High Point

Injury Report High Point

June 15, 2023 11:45am
by:

The fourth round of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship goes down this weekend at High Point Raceway, a little outside of the Racer X headquarters in West Virginia. Here’s a look at who’s in and who’s out.

450 Class

Jason Anderson – Neck | Out

Although there is no ETA on Anderson’s return to racing following a non-displaced fracture in his neck, he started riding again earlier this week, which is a good sign.

Justin Barcia – Collarbone, Ribs, Shoulder | Out

Barcia, who was injured in Nashville, was hoping to be back around this time but those plans changed when he learned he somehow broke the collarbone plate that had been surgically installed. He’ll be back at some point late this season.

Christian Craig – Hip, Elbow | Out

Craig broke his elbow and dislocated his hip in Glendale. The plan is for him to be back sometime around the halfway point of the season.

Brandon Hartranft – Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out

Hartranft sustained major injures before the start of supercross and is out for the year.

Phil Nicoletti – Wrist | In

Nicoletti will return to racing at High Point following a dislocated wrist suffered in Oakland.

Cris Prebula — Banged Up | In

Prebula will return to racing at High Point after having a big crash in the first turn at Hangtown.

Justin Rodbell – Achilles Tendon | Out

There’s a chance Rodbell will return at the end of the season after tearing his Achilles tendon before supercross.

Jacob Runkles – Arm | Out

Runkles broke his arm after crashing over the finish line at Thunder Valley. He’s out for the immediate future.

Chase Sexton — Concussion, Illness | Out

Sexton and HRC Honda are taking things week by week, and as of now, there is no timetable on his return after coming down with mono and sustaining a concussion while practicing for Hangtown.

John Short — Wrist | Out

Short had surgery after injuring his wrist in Denver and is out for the year.

Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out

There is no scheduled return date for Malcolm Stewart, who injured his knee while practicing for supercross.

Eli Tomac – Achilles Tendon | Out

Tomac is out for the season due to an Achilles injury sustained in Denver.

Robbie Wageman — Shoulder | Out

Wageman is out with a separated shoulder.

Marshal Weltin – Knee | Out

Weltin will miss High Point due to a left knee injury.

250 Class

Pierce Brown – Hand, Knee | Out

Brown will be back at some point this summer after breaking is hand, but it won’t be this weekend.

Guillem Farres – Arm | Out

Farres broke his arm in a first-turn crash at Thunder Valley in the first moto. He’s had surgery and is out for the time being.

Austin Forkner – Knee | Out

Forkner is out due to a knee injury sustained in the supercross opener at Anaheim.

Seth Hammaker – Arm, Wrist | Out

Hammaker is eyeing a return to racing at RedBud after suffering a badly broken arm before supercross.

Jeremy Martin – Wrist | Out

Martin is out for the season after breaking and dislocating his right wrist at Hangtown.

Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder | Out

McAdoo is out with a dislocated shoulder.

Michael Mosiman – Shoulder | Out

Mosiman is out for the season after going down hard at Hangtown and injuring his shoulder and taking a shot to the head.

Carson Mumford – Banged Up | Out

Mumford had a huge get off early in qualifying at the Thunder Valley National and was not able to lineup for the motos. He will miss this weekend's race as well. 

Jett Reynolds – Banged Up | Out

Reynolds will sit High Point out after getting banged up in a crash at Thunder Valley. He’s expected to return for RedBud.

Stilez Robertson – Leg | Out

Robertson might return for a few races at the end of the season after breaking his leg in Glendale.

Nick Romano – Knee | Out

Romano is likely to miss all of motocross after tearing his ACL before supercross.

Nate Thrasher – Hip, Collarbone, Knee | Out

Thrasher is out for the year due to a dislocated hip and broken collarbone suffered in Atlanta.

Josh Varize – Collarbone | Out

Varize is out after sustaining a broken collarbone in the first moto at Thunder Valley. He’s had surgery and is hoping to make a fast return.

Tom Vialle – Wrist | TBD

Vialle crashed at Thunder Valley and opted not to race the second moto due to a tweaked wrist. He hopes to race this weekend at High Point, although at time of posting the team had yet to confirm his status for the weekend.

