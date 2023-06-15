The fourth round of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship goes down this weekend at High Point Raceway, a little outside of the Racer X headquarters in West Virginia. Here’s a look at who’s in and who’s out.

450 Class

Jason Anderson – Neck | Out

Although there is no ETA on Anderson’s return to racing following a non-displaced fracture in his neck, he started riding again earlier this week, which is a good sign.

Justin Barcia – Collarbone, Ribs, Shoulder | Out

Barcia, who was injured in Nashville, was hoping to be back around this time but those plans changed when he learned he somehow broke the collarbone plate that had been surgically installed. He’ll be back at some point late this season.