Weather is always a factor at this event as well. That doesn’t mean it’s going to rain at the race, it’s just always a possibility. We have seen some of the muddiest races in history at High Point and that’s no coincidence. The area sees bands of rain quite often this time of year and the clay hillside doesn’t mesh well with copious downpours. If we do get rain on Saturday afternoon, buckle up. The only recourse if rain does come will be to scrape as much topsoil to the side of the racetrack, leaving a hard, slippery base. It beats a quagmire but it’s very tough to navigate. The bottoms of the hills will be helpless, regardless of how much scraping goes on. The water all congregates there and wreaks havoc on everyone. I have raced High Point in the mud before, most notably 1997 and 2000. The following year in 2001 was also muddy (notice a pattern?) but more slippery than the debacle of the prior years. A quick YouTube search will show you exactly what this race looks like if the skies open. Let’s just hope we get decent weather, shall we?

As for how to attack this track, corners are critical. The ruts will be deep and plentiful. Those that are able to make smooth arcs that carry momentum will succeed. Attempting to get overly aggressive will only result in poor technique and slower lap times. This track rewards smooth, calculated riding. That doesn’t mean riders can’t be aggressive in appropriate areas, this track just wants tact versus blind rage.