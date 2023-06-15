Results Archive
Staging Area: High Point

Staging Area High Point

June 15, 2023 10:00am
by:

Eastbound we go! The High Point National is an event I always look forward to. My first experience was in 1995 as an amateur and wow, it was a learning opportunity. Growing up in Florida, I had never ridden on the type of elevation change that High Point presented. I will never forget exiting some of the High Point ruts, preparing for descent, and riders just blitzing past me on both sides. The trouble was, I didn’t know the strategy was to accelerate down the hills! I assumed that most would coast down the hills, simply utilizing gravity as the momentum builder. That was a costly assumption for my 125 12-15 youth results in May of 1995. When I returned in 1996, I was more prepared for the challenge that this track offered. Taming High Point is a tough task and only gets more daunting as the competition level increases. The level of aggression that Pro Motocross brings is hard to convey to those without exposure to it. The sport’s elite will turn their throttle on their factory engine to the stops while descending into a mesmerizing array of ruts that would have most reaching for both brakes.

2023 High Point National fan map
2023 High Point National fan map MX Sports Pro Racing

Weather is always a factor at this event as well. That doesn’t mean it’s going to rain at the race, it’s just always a possibility. We have seen some of the muddiest races in history at High Point and that’s no coincidence. The area sees bands of rain quite often this time of year and the clay hillside doesn’t mesh well with copious downpours. If we do get rain on Saturday afternoon, buckle up. The only recourse if rain does come will be to scrape as much topsoil to the side of the racetrack, leaving a hard, slippery base. It beats a quagmire but it’s very tough to navigate. The bottoms of the hills will be helpless, regardless of how much scraping goes on. The water all congregates there and wreaks havoc on everyone. I have raced High Point in the mud before, most notably 1997 and 2000. The following year in 2001 was also muddy (notice a pattern?) but more slippery than the debacle of the prior years. A quick YouTube search will show you exactly what this race looks like if the skies open. Let’s just hope we get decent weather, shall we?

As for how to attack this track, corners are critical. The ruts will be deep and plentiful. Those that are able to make smooth arcs that carry momentum will succeed. Attempting to get overly aggressive will only result in poor technique and slower lap times. This track rewards smooth, calculated riding. That doesn’t mean riders can’t be aggressive in appropriate areas, this track just wants tact versus blind rage.

Justin Cooper attacks one of the hills at High Point Raceway in 2022.
Justin Cooper attacks one of the hills at High Point Raceway in 2022. Align Media
Who’s Hot

Jett is basically riding on the face of the sun. He has led every lap of every moto thus far.

Aaron Plessinger looks to be the best of the rest, overcoming adversity on his way to a Colorado podium.

Ty Masterpool earned respect from nearly everyone on Saturday.

Cooper Webb didn’t have the second moto he wanted but big picture, 2023 is looking better and better.

Grant Harlan gave Adam Cianciarulo all he wanted down the stretch of the second moto.

Hunter Lawrence is three-for-three in 2023. He looks like he is in a great place mentally and that’s showing up on race day.

Justin Cooper had his best day so far even if he did lose four points after all was said and done.

Chance Hymas showed everyone why Honda HRC put him alongside the Lawrence brothers moving forward.

Grant Harlan
Grant Harlan Align Media

Who’s Not

Guillem Farres underwent surgery to repair a broken arm and will likely be out for the season.

Carson Mumford had a huge crash in the opening qualifying session and missed the day’s racing.

Jett Reynolds went down hard in the first corner of the first moto and was hoping to be able to fight through shoulder pain, but he posted late Wednesday night that he is out for High Point.

Bold Predictions

Aaron Plessinger announces that he’s running for president in 2024. Ty Masterpool has been chosen as his running mate. They run on a platform of blue-collar American values and great handling dirt bikes.

Unphased by a warning light in Colorado, Jett Lawrence prepares for more of Bowser’s tricks including banana peels and heat seeking turtle shells at High Point.

The NRA announces a partnership with “The Coopers” after both Justin Cooper and Cooper Webb utilize finger pistols in recent years.

My Picks

250

Hunter
J-Coop
Jo

450

Jettson
AP7
DF14

