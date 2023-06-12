Guillem Farres Update After First Turn Pileup at Thunder Valley National

Unfortunately, we saw another big crash off the start of a 250 Class moto at the start of the Thunder Valley National. Over half a dozen riders went down in two pileups in the first turn.

Guillem Farres was one of the riders down, and when he got up, he was favoring his left arm. He was later seen on the broadcast with a sling on his left shoulder and his arm in some sort of soft cast/brace. He did not line up for moto 2.

This afternoon, the post-race press release from Yamaha had the following information on the #88:

Unfortunately, Guillem Farres was injured in a big crash after the start of the first moto and did not race. Farres had another good qualifying effort in seventh. Unfortunately, the Spaniard got caught up in the big crash after the start of the first moto and broke his arm. Farres was attended to on-site and sought evaluation at a local hospital and underwent surgery yesterday in Vail, Colorado. An update to follow at a later date. Jensen Hendler – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team Manager: “It was an up-and-down day for us. We went into the moto with some good gate picks, our starts were really good, and we got another double podium. Unfortunately, Guillem got hurt at the start of the first moto. He injured his arm and will have to have surgery to repair it.”

The team tweeted out the following as well: