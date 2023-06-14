And we have another rider entering the 450 Class of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship—at least for this weekend. Ken Roczen is set to compete at the fourth round High Point National in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. Roczen, who won the Indianapolis Supercross 450SX main event, was aiming for third in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship with the Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki team at the supercross finale in Salt Lake City, Utah, but he twisted his knee up in the final main event and was unable to finish, finishing fourth in the standings.

Now we've heard that Roczen is back to race High Point this weekend, as he's on the press day list for the event, and posted some hints on his own social media about wanting to race on Father's Day Weekend.

He signed a three-year commitment to the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) for this year, 2024, and 2025 in early May. The 2022 WSX Champion is set to race the 2023 WSX season aboard a Pipes Motorsports Group (PMG) Suzuki RM-Z450 when the six-round championship kicks off in July. Although Roczen signed on to become a supercross-only athlete—racing WSX overseas and AMA Supercross in the U.S. over the next two years, as well as the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) playoff rounds—he was not against racing Pro Motocross again.