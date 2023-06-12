The following press release is from ClubMX:

Phil Nicoletti returns to racing with the Muc-Off/FXR /ClubMX team at High Point

The long-awaited return to motocross comes this weekend.

CHESTERFIELD, SC – The nature of the sport can be brutal at some points and adversity is just part of the game. How the athletes deal with that adversity determines their character. No none confronts adversity head on more than Phil Nicoletti and unfortunately, he has had his share of ups and downs within the sport. His desire, passion and commitment to his craft are unlike any other racer in the sport. He still loves the grind, and the hard work has never been an issue.

With all that said, Nicoletti will return to racing this weekend at High Point in the 450 class, more than three weeks ahead of schedule. He has been testing on the 450 for several weeks and feels like he is ready to get back in the mix. Through Supercross and into Motocross the ClubMX team has not been racing the new model Yamaha 450 so all the testing he has been doing is paying off. Now that Marchbanks has moved to the 450 outdoors, all the work that Nicoletti has done is paying off across the entire team.

It was not that long ago that Nicoletti was the 2019 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Champion in the 450 class in Canada. His experiences in racing are unparalleled and his personality is contagious, making him one of the most popular riders in the paddock. His 2023 Monster Energy Supercross campaign was off to a good start as well, leading several laps in the main events. Even after his setback his competitive spirit is in tack and ready to go.

“I am not ready to give up racing yet. I still love the grind, I still want to compete, racing is in my blood and I am ready to return. The healing process takes a bit longer as I get older, but I have been working hard to get my body back in shape and ready to go. I have been training with the kids here at Club and although they are not allowed to track my lap times, I feel like I am ready to go” said Nicoletti

Team owner Brandon Haas added: “Phil has been a part of our Club family since the beginning and brings a ton of value to our program. It was tough to see him get hurt again but he becomes a great example to the kids training here when it comes to recovery and work ethic. Phil does things in his own way and although some people may find him abrasive, I would not trade him for anything. He brings so much knowledge and experience with him, it makes my job that much easier.”

Racing in the 450 class will get much more interesting with Nicoletti back in the fold. Look for the #69 to get have some decent finishes as he continues to build stamina and get back into race shape as the season progresses.

Follow Phil on Instagram @phil_nicoletti and ClubMX @clubmx.