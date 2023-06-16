The fourth round of the 11-round 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place weekend at High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. The High Point National will be the 21st round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the High Point National motos beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.

CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the High Point National motos that will air at 2 a.m. EDT Monday/11 a.m. PDT Sunday.

