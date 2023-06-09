Read the full update from GasGas below.

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Team Looks to Thunder Valley and Beyond

Focus Will Be on Caden Braswell Across The Next Two Rounds of Pro Motocross Season

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing will aim to turn its fortunes around in the back half of the 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), with Michael Mosiman unfortunately sidelined once again alongside teammates Justin Barcia and Pierce Brown. The team will focus on fill-in rider Caden Braswell this Saturday at the Thunder Valley round of Pro Motocross.

Justin Barcia's return has been delayed until the later stages of the Pro Motocross Championship

An injury at Hangtown has forced Michael Mosiman out, with Pierce Brown aiming to return in the coming weeks

Newcomer Caden Braswell will continue to represent the team over the next two rounds of 250MX

It's been a luckless run for the team during the mid-stages of the year following what was a spectacular AMA Supercross campaign for Barcia riding the GASGAS MC 450F Factory Edition. He underwent surgery on a broken collarbone and also injured his shoulder and ribs in his Nashville crash, but had been due to return shortly. Complications will now see his recovery time extended and the target is to return toward the end of the 450MX series.

Mosiman had been able to return in time for the 250MX season-opener at Fox Raceway and recorded a high of 10th in the second moto of the season, but an incident in Round 2 at Hangtown has resulted in injuries to his right shoulder, which will require surgery. He will miss the remainder of Pro Motocross, but is hoping to potentially be back on track for the SMX playoffs.

The positive news is that Brown has been working hard in the background preparing for his first appearance of the outdoors, set to be reunited with his MC 250F Factory Edition. Almost completely recovered from a broken hand sustained while training in the lead-up to Pro Motocross, Brown is scheduled to get back behind the gates within the next three-to-four weeks.

Max Lee, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing Team Manager:

"It's been an unfortunate last two months for the team, with injuries to our athletes, but we are hopeful and will continue working hard, focusing on our fill-in rider Caden for the next two races. We will look to get our current riders back up to speed and healthy as soon as possible, to finish the outdoor season strong, battle for some wins, and have a fresh start for the three rounds of the SMX playoffs."

In the meantime, Braswell will continue his four-race fill-in deal with Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing in Colorado this Saturday, June 10, followed by High Point on June 17. The teenager finished 19th overall at both Fox Raceway and Hangtown, determined to build upon experience gained in what is his rookie season in the Pro Motocross Championship.