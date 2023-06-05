At the start of the second motos at the Hangtown Motocross Classic—round two of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship—we saw two big crashes. In the second turn of moto two in the 250 Class, unfortunately Jeremy Martin went down, and his right arm was accidently run over by Husqvarna’s Talon Hawkins as a few other riders went down in a pileup in the right-hand corner. Martin got up and was sitting up holding his right arm as he rode off on the back of the Alpinestars medical cart. Martin was taken to a local hospital to diagnose the injury.

Watch the brutal crash on the Pro Motocross twitter.

His older brother Alex posted the following on his Instagram on Sunday morning, saying Jeremy had undergone surgery on a dislocated and broken right wrist.