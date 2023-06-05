Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Layne C Michael
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 10
Upcoming
MXGP of
Luqui Moly Germany
Sun Jun 11
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 17
Full Schedule

Jeremy Martin Update Following Hangtown Motocross Classic Crash

June 5, 2023 2:45pm | by:
Jeremy Martin Update Following Hangtown Motocross Classic Crash

At the start of the second motos at the Hangtown Motocross Classic—round two of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship—we saw two big crashes. In the second turn of moto two in the 250 Class, unfortunately Jeremy Martin went down, and his right arm was accidently run over by Husqvarna’s Talon Hawkins as a few other riders went down in a pileup in the right-hand corner. Martin got up and was sitting up holding his right arm as he rode off on the back of the Alpinestars medical cart. Martin was taken to a local hospital to diagnose the injury.

Watch the brutal crash on the Pro Motocross twitter.

His older brother Alex posted the following on his Instagram on Sunday morning, saying Jeremy had undergone surgery on a dislocated and broken right wrist.

“Update on the little man: He dislocated and broke his right wrist in the 2nd moto crash at Hangtown. He had surgery this morning to set and fix several things. He’s hurting pretty bad from this one. Hang in there Jerma!”

Alex Martin's Instagram

J-Mart finished 16-19 for 17th overall at the opener, suffering a crash but also stating afterwards he and the team had some work to do. At the second round, Martin finished 13th then 39th in the second moto for 16th overall. Tough luck for two-time 250 Class Pro Motocross Champion in just his second Pro Motocross event with the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team. There is no timetable on an expected return to racing. Heal up, champ! 

Jeremy Martin
Jeremy Martin Align Media
