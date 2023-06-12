Lots to talk about when it comes to round three of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship on tonight’s PulpMX Show, presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing, and DeCal Racing. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in the one and only Kris Keefer along with Donnie “Roto Moto” Southers to talk about the Thunder Valley National, the FIM World Motocross Championship (MXGP), and more.

Red Bull KTM’s Aaron Plessinger scored his first podium of the Pro Motocross season at round three. AP’s been very fast this MX season but hasn’t put it together until now. We’ll talk to AP about his race, the battles out there, the track and more.

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Levi Kitchen had a great third round with a podium via his 5-2 finishes. We’ll have the Chef on tonight to tell us about life in Colorado, that battle in moto one, and more.

We’ll check in with friend of the show Phil Nicoletti on how the comeback is going, his thoughts on the first three rounds, how he feels about his teammates ride, and more.

Twisted Development’s Jamie Ellis is responsible for a lot of fast motors out there on the track and we’ll talk to Ellis about what the latest is in tuning secrets, dealing with privateers, and more.

