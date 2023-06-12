Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) Takes Win at Red Bull Erzbergrodeo

The following press release is from Erzbergrodeo:

Red Bull Erzbergrodeo 2023: German ace Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) takes masterful win at Red Bull Erzbergrodeo

Manuel Lettenbichler has won his second-straight Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, making him the seventh person in 27 editions of the race to become a multiple-times winner. The 25-year-old trailed Great Britain’s Billy Bolt for much of the race, before a decisive pass in the latter stages sealed victory. Canada’s Trystan Hart finished third for the second successive year.

Eisenerz (AUSTRIA) – Reigning FIM Hard Enduro world champion Manuel Lettenbichler of Germany has overcome 500 competitors and a mountain referred to as the ‘Iron Giant’ to win Austria’s iconic Red Bull Erzbergrodeo in two hours, 31-minutes. Once in the lead, Lettenbichler put on a masterclass to beat his closest challenger Bolt by 11-minutes. Of 500 starters, 17 managed to finish the course containing 27 checkpoints across varied terrain within the four-hour race time limit.

Held in the Austrian mining town of Eisenerz and first launched in 1995, the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo is the most revered race in the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship. It takes place around the gravity defying Erzberg mountain, a functioning mine producing more than three million tons of iron ore per year. At each edition of the race, a mix of professionals and amateurs take part.

Lettenbichler paced himself early in the race, trailing eventual third place finisher Trystan Hart before taking the lead. Soon after he conceded first to a hard-charging Billy Bolt, who had crashed at the beginning of the race and was on a mission to try and win the famed event for the first time.

After one hour and 17 minutes chasing Bolt, Lettenbichler snatched the lead back at checkpoint 22 of 27. From there he rode off into the distance to not only win the race for a second time, but also secure his second-straight win in the 2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship. The win cementing his place on top of the series standings.

“I’m speechless that I had such a big gap at the end,” on overjoyed Lettenbichler said. “I don’t really believe it. I had a really good start and then Billy caught and passed me, and I tried to stay with him, but I couldn’t. He pulled a gap, so I tried to save some energy. When I could see him again, I decided push and I would say he was pretty tired. Then I just rode a really good line to pass him.”