After missing all of Monster Energy AMA Supercross with a wrist injury, the start of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship 250 Class season didn’t go very well for Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha rider Garrett Marchbanks. This past weekend he and the team made the decision to go up to the 450 Class, one he rode well in last year. In Colorado, he rode very well in fighting up from bad starts, despite this being his first race on the all-new Yamaha YZ450F. We caught up with Garrett after the race to get his thoughts on the new class and more.
Racer X Online: It hasn’t been a good start to the year for you on 250s. Really rode well today. Back on a 450. You rode them last summer. You’ve got to be in a much happier state of mind.
Garrett Marchbanks: Yeah. Those first two rounds were definitely not ideal. Definitely struggled on the starts and just some bike setup stuff. So, we thought the best idea was just go to the 450 and give that a try. We thought it would fix the starts. Kind of had a rough one today on starts again.
We’re just going to go with the grate. We think it’s the grate [causing bad starts].
Yeah. Honestly, I actually had a really good jump the first one, but [Lorenzo] Locurcio caught my front brake and yanked me pretty hard. So, that kind of set me back. Then I collided with some guys. Then the second moto, same thing. I got into it with a guy off the jump, so it was a bummer. But it is what it is. I was happy with the result for today. Felt really good on the bike, even for having two days on it.
I picked you in fantasy, so I was watching you closely. It seemed like it took you about ten minutes each moto to really get going. I don't know if it was because you were pretty far back, so maybe it was the slower riders. But about ten minutes in, you started getting good lap times.
Yeah. I would say it’s definitely to do with the pack, just trying to get around all those guys. It’s kind of hectic back there, I would say 30th to 15th. After I got going, I felt really good. Especially with my wrist, it takes me a couple laps to get kind of warmed up, especially moto two. That could have been it as well.
You lost some weight. Fitness is good. I think that showed today. You got a lot of guys late, so you’ve got to be happy with that part of it.
Yeah, definitely. I’ve definitely struggled through Denver with the altitude and definitely the last ten minutes of races. So for me to finish the whole moto strong in both motos, I’m pretty happy with that.
Did you feel stronger than the guys you were catching? It looked like it. You looked faster, fresher. Some guys were struggling a bit.
Yeah, for sure. I felt really strong the whole way through. Changing up my training program has definitely helped.
Even two-fifty wise, I heard somebody say, “Marchbanks is riding really well.” I saw a lap time board from Club. You were faster than J-Mart [Jeremy Martin] one day. Things were going well, right? We felt like we were on the right path?
Yeah. I definitely thought we were on the right path. I think me, Jeremy, and Preston [Kilroy] all thought that.
You all came in sort of high hopes, right?
Yeah. I thought we were going to go 5-6, at least just because I haven’t raced outdoors that much on 250. When we went 15-16, I was like, “Man, we got our asses kicked.”
I talked to Jeremy at Pala. He was shell shocked. He was really worried.
We definitely went back. I remember we were back at Club, and I remember Sunday we both kind of got out of our trucks around the same time. We looked at each other and we were like, “So, 15th, 16th, huh?” I was like, “This ain’t it. I don't know what to do.”
I don't think it’s out of the realm, top fives for you in the 450 class here and maybe a podium. I think it’s doable. This is your first race. Again, we know it’s not that deep. It’s not your fault, but I think you can definitely get up there.
Yeah, I definitely think I could. The lap times showed too, late in the moto. I had some good times. I just need to figure out them damn starts and get up there.
Starts need work, for sure.
Yeah. I don't know what the issue is. I don’t feel like I’m that bad, but I feel like I’ve just had terrible luck with starts.