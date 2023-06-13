Just like that, the 2023 season of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship is over 25 percent done. The racing over the weekend provoked plenty of questions, too, and fortunately, former pro Jason Thomas is here to answer all of them in this week’s race breakdown.

Supercross and motocross are two different disciplines, but does having a race such as the Denver SX at elevation help when it comes to bike setup and/or riders getting used to the lack of power and feeling?

Jason Thomas: I think it can help soften the initial shock of just how slow the motorcycle feels. As far as how to ride the motorcycle, etc., I don’t think it crosses over too much because of the radical change in discipline. Supercross is about finesse and timing where outdoors is aggression, and at a track like Thunder Valley, you’re on the throttle almost the entire time. Even in the tighter sections, riders will remain on the throttle to a certain degree because of how deep the dirt is. That constant application of throttle isn’t an effort to drive forward, though. It’s to keep the front end from diving into the soft dirt and losing momentum. Keeping the throttle open even a small amount puts pressure on the rear end and lightens the front end.

As far as the elevation goes when considering the motorcycle directly, the engineers and technicians should be able to apply some of the data they acquired from Denver and SLC. They would likely run a different setting, as there are differences in the engine composition and gearing, etc., but the difficulties created via lack of oxygen are the same. More experience and applicable data are always better.

The weather was substantially cooler than we’ve seen in the past at Thunder Valley. Did this allow the guys to go harder, longer?

It definitely helped! Speaking from experience, you simply have more energy late in the day when it’s 75 degrees versus 95 at Hangtown. I think those who had to charge from the back of the pack like Aaron Plessinger, Dylan Ferrandis, Jo Shimoda, and RJ Hampshire, all felt better late than they otherwise would have. All of them are in shape but that’s not the point. Being able to put in your best laps in the final moments of the moto is so much tougher when the sun is zapping all your intensity.