Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Layne Michael
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Save of the Day: Thunder Valley

June 13, 2023 1:45pm | by:

Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

At the Thunder Valley National, Grant Harlan was pressuring Adam Cianciarulo for an impressive sixth place in 450 Moto 2 when he had this wild near-slide out on the final lap. Harlan would just keep it on two wheels and maintain his 7th place result to end up eighth overall on the day.

Video courtesy of Peacock.

ABOUT MIPS

This video is presented by Mips, a global leader in the field of helmet-based safety and protection backed by more than 25 years of research and development. Helmets with the Mips safety system can be found on many of the elite motocross racers and athletes around the world. Look for the yellow dot on the back of a helmet and head over to mipsprotection.com for more information.

