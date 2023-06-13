Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

At the Thunder Valley National, Grant Harlan was pressuring Adam Cianciarulo for an impressive sixth place in 450 Moto 2 when he had this wild near-slide out on the final lap. Harlan would just keep it on two wheels and maintain his 7th place result to end up eighth overall on the day.

Video courtesy of Peacock.

