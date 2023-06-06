Results Archive
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Layne Michael
  3. Ricky Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Ruy Barbosa
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Haiden Deegan
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Thibault Benistant
Upcoming
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 10
Luqui Moly Germany
Sun Jun 11
High Point
Sat Jun 17
Josh Hill, Moranz, Harlan, Park, & More Announced as WSX Rosters Are Finalized

June 6, 2023 1:00pm | by:
The following press release is from SX Global, promoters of the FIM World Supercross Championship:

2023 FIM WORLD SUPERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM LINEUPS FINALISED WITH 40 RIDERS REPRESENTING NINE COUNTRIES

Josh Hill, Kevin Moranz, Anthony Rodriguez, Grant Harlan and more added to the team's rosters

The FIM World Supercross Championship has today announced the finalisation of the rider roster for the upcoming 2023 season. With the remaining 13 rider spots now filled, the anticipation for the opening round in Birmingham continues to build.

SX Global CEO Adam Bailey said this announcement marks an important milestone in the organisation’s efforts to take Supercross to fans around the world with an even greater spread of international talent.

“Since day one, it’s been our ambition to draw talent from all over the world, and I feel that this year’s lineup to date supports that,” said Bailey.

“The teams have done a fantastic job assembling a remarkable group of top riders determined to win a World Title, and we have athletes from the USA, France, England, Scotland, Venezuela, Germany, Australia, Canada and Brazil.

“We have a mix of returning riders and new faces, and each rider brings their own unique style, personality and fan following that will translate into fantastic racing and intense rivalries.

“We’re just weeks away from Birmingham, and we couldn’t be more excited to arrive in England at the start of our first full season. I can’t wait to see how it all unfolds when racing kicks off at Villa Park.”

The Craig Dack Racing team will remain virtually unchanged as Josh Hill returns to the WSX 450 class, while Aaron Tanti and Luke Clout will contest a second season in the SX2 250 class. Tanti will be out for redemption when the new season kicks off after just falling shy of the podium in 2022, finishing 4th overall.

Rounding out the BUD Racing team are Frenchmen Anthony Bourdon and Adrien Escoffier, who will contest the SX2 250 class in this year’s Championship. The two riders had strong seasons in 2022, both finishing in the top 10 in the WSX 450 class.

Jace Owen is another familiar face returning to the World Supercross Championship arena. He has switched to the Team GSM camp for 2023 but will continue to race in the SX2 250 class.

Three new recruits in the WSX 450 class are Kevin Moranz, Honda NILS, Anthony Rodriguez, MDK Motorsports SX, and Grant Harlan, Craig Dack Racing.

World Supercross Championship newcomers in the SX2 250 class include younguns Cullin Park and Hunter Yoder, who will enjoy learning from their legendary PMG teammate Ken Roczen, Max Miller, who joins MDK Motorsports, and Gage Linville, who will join Firepower Polyflor Honda.

Tickets for the World Supercross British Grand Prix are on sale now. Visit https://wsxchampionship.com/events/

Confirmed 2023 World Supercross Championship Riders

Rick Ware RacingClassCountryBike
Joey SavatgyWSXUSAKawasaki
Colt NicholsWSXUSAKawasaki
Shane McElrathSX2USAYamaha
Henry MillerSX2USAYamaha
Honda NILSClassCountryBike
Jordi TixierWSXFranceHonda
Kevin MoranzWSXUSAHonda
Chris BloseSX2USAHonda
Kyle PetersSX2USAHonda
Team GSMClassCountryBike
Gregory ArandaWSXFranceYamaha
Thomas RametteWSXFranceYamaha
Maxime DespreySX2FranceYamaha
Jace OwenSX2USAYamaha
Firepower Froth HondaClassCountryBike
Dean WilsonWSXScotlandHonda
Justin BraytonWSXUSAHonda
Firepower Polyflor HondaClassCountryBike
Max AnstieSX2EnglandHonda
Gage LinvilleSX2USAHonda
MDK Motorsports SXClassCountryBike
Cade ClasonWSXUSAKTM
Anthony RodriguezWSXVenezuelaKTM
Justin BogleSX2USAKTM
Max MillerSX2USAKTM
MotoConceptsClassCountryBike
Cole SeelyWSXUSAHonda
Vince FrieseWSXUSAHonda
Michael AlessiSX2USAHonda
Mitchell OldenburgSX2USAHonda
PMGClassCountryBike
Ken RoczenWSXGermanSuzuki
Kyle ChisholmWSXUSASuzuki
Cullin ParkSX2USASuzuki
Hunter YoderSX2USASuzuki
BUD RacingClassCountryBike
Justin HillWSXUSAKawasaki
Cédric SoubeyrasWSXFranceKawasaki
Anthony BourdonSX2FranceKawasaki
Adrien EscoffierSX2FranceKawasaki
Club MX FXRClassCountryBike
Matt MossWSXAustraliaYamaha
Luke NeeseWSXUSAYamaha
Enzo LopesSX2BrazilYamaha
Cole ThompsonSX2CanadaYamaha
Craig Dack RacingClassCountryBike
Grant HarlanWSXUSAYamaha
Josh HillWSXUSAYamaha
Aaron TantiSX2AustraliaYamaha
Luke CloutSX2AustraliaYamaha

