Gaerne Releases New SG22 Off-Road Boot

The Aluminum Superlight Buckles levers stand out thanks to a new painted finish, and the improvements are not just aesthetic. In addition to the classic adjustment of the strap, the upper locking lever of the SG.22 can be adjusted in three positions. A system which, combined with the two positions guaranteed by the new Frontal Shin Guard makes possible to obtain multiple configurations to optimize the fit and allow easy insertion knee protectors. Near the Frontal Plate are allocated two Air Vents to allow air enter and inside in correspondence 3D channels are designed to create cavities capable of facilitating the evacuation of humidity and the dissipation of heat.

The geometry of the movement has also been modified to allow the boot to better "copy" the movements of the ankle. The goal of the Gaerne technicians is clear: to improve ergonomics without sacrificing safety. The newly designed Razorback helps to reduce the overall weight of the boot.

The Gaerne Dual Stage Pivot System 1.0 protects the ankle with two limit switches which limits the hyperextension, hyperflexion, and lateral movements. Internally the Memory foam 1.0 has also been re-engineered. This injected material takes the shape of the ankle, stabilizing the whole foot allowing the foot to become one with the boot.

The inner leg, in contact with the bike, features Grip Guard 1.0 rubber elements with a compound developed with professional riders. This improves protection and optimizes the coefficient of friction for better riding feel.

The sole features dual density inserts. Their position has been studied to guarantee grip and durability without forgetting traction and cushioning during walking. The Microshock heel features a compound with different densities designed to provide protection from micro-impact when cornering.

The new Steel Bumper 1.0 toe is inserted between the sole and the upper. This steel insert makes it possible to reduce thickness, maintain the protective capacity and reduce weight.

Finally, the unmistakable Goodyear Welted construction that distinguishes Gaerne boots as per tradition. This technique allows you to create a particularly solid and resistant structure. Durability thus becomes one of the strengths of every product dedicated to motocross. Also it allows the possibility of resoling (and therefore giving new life to the boot). The Goodyear Welted artisan technique finds a new aspect in Gaerne thanks to the use of modern machinery that contributes to raising the quality of the rigorously Made in Italy production process.

The new SG22 is already on the feet of Romain Febvre, the EnduroGP World Champion Andrea Verona, the Sherco Factory Team with the Jr World Champion Zach Pichon and all the riders of Honda Enduro Factory Team who immediately loved the decrease in weight, the reduction in the height between the sole and the gear guard, guaranteed by the new three-dimensional hull and the reduction of the breaking-in time, which allows the boot to be worn and used immediately in the race.

Colors: anthracite-red, red, white, black.

Sizes: Eu 41/48 (red,white,black) - EU 41/49 Anthracite-red

Suggested Public Price: Euro 699