Results Archive
GNCC
The John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Cody J Barnes
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 3
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Sat Jun 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 4
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 10
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Luqui Moly Germany
Sun Jun 11
Articles
Full Schedule

Beta Motorcycles Signs Benny Bloss for 2024 Supercross

June 2, 2023 6:05pm | by:
Beta Motorcycles Signs Benny Bloss for 2024 Supercross

Beta Motorcycles proudly announce its entry into the field of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. As preparations continue for the 2024 season, The Liqui Moly Beta Racing Team has confirmed the signing of Benny Bloss. He is the first of two SX riders to sign for the team.

Benny Bloss turned pro in 2015 and is a talented rider in both Supercross and Pro Motocross. In 2018 he was the 450 SX Rookie of the Year. Bloss has elite speed and true potential for a successful season on the new Beta 450 RX.

"The wait is over and we can finally share everything we have been working towards. It has been a great experience being a part of this development and seeing the progression. The only missing part was finding a rider that would mesh well with our Beta Family. After a one phone call with Benny, we knew it would be a good fit for him, and for us. We are happy to have him on board for the next two years and can’t wait to see everyone at Anaheim in January," said Carlen Gardner, Race Team Manager.

Team manager Gardner will be scouting over the summer months looking for the team's second rider. Bloss begins testing in August to get a head start on the season with his future teammate joining in soon after. While the team is focusing on SX only, they may elect to race select outdoor nationals as well in 2024.

Benny Bloss

"I’m extremely excited to join the Beta Factory Racing team! It’s cool to see a brand with such a rich history in off-road racing to come into the US Supercross and Motocross space. I know this team will be capable of great things as we build and go racing in 2024."

  • Beta Motorcycles
  • Beta Motorcycles
Read Now
July 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now