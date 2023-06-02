Brian Barnes’ Road 2 Recovery Moto Museum Auction Ends Soon!

The following press release is from Road 2 Recovery:

Brian Barnes, an iconic figure in professional motocross for over 40 years, is the benefactor behind this momentous event. His profound contributions to the sport as an event presenter, announcer, and assistant to the Washougal Track owners have left an indelible mark on motocross. "I would like to thank all of the individuals and riders who contributed to this collection over the years," said Brian Barnes. "These auctioned items will assist injured riders and will be administered by Road 2 Recovery. Please give generously. Thanks, Brian".

Road 2 Recovery expresses deep gratitude for Brian Barnes' astonishingly generous donation. This unprecedented contribution will significantly impact the support provided to injured athletes.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to own a piece of motocross history. To view all the items and place your bids, go to MXLocker.com. It's more than just an auction; it's a chance to be part of the legacy!

