Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jonathan Girroir
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Cody J Barnes
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Michael Witkowski
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Liam Everts
Motocross
Fox Raceway
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 3
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Sat Jun 3
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 4
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 10
MXGP of
Luqui Moly Germany
Sun Jun 11
Full Schedule

Brian Barnes’ Road 2 Recovery Moto Museum Auction Ends Soon!

June 2, 2023 2:10pm | by: &

The following press release is from Road 2 Recovery:

Brian Barnes, an iconic figure in professional motocross for over 40 years, is the benefactor behind this momentous event. His profound contributions to the sport as an event presenter, announcer, and assistant to the Washougal Track owners have left an indelible mark on motocross. "I would like to thank all of the individuals and riders who contributed to this collection over the years," said Brian Barnes. "These auctioned items will assist injured riders and will be administered by Road 2 Recovery. Please give generously. Thanks, Brian".

Road 2 Recovery expresses deep gratitude for Brian Barnes' astonishingly generous donation. This unprecedented contribution will significantly impact the support provided to injured athletes.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to own a piece of motocross history. To view all the items and place your bids, go to MXLocker.com. It's more than just an auction; it's a chance to be part of the legacy!

