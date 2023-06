Press day offered a ton of riders with stories to tell, so Jason Weigandt chatted with Cooper Webb, Dylan Ferrandis, Jeremy Martin, Max Vohland, Derek Kelley, Josh Varize, then added some press day action from Hangtown. All brought to you by the Honda CRF250R and CRF450R. The bikes that make winning look easy! Go to your local powersports.honda.com dealer and have a look.