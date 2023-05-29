Twisted Tea backs our coverage of the Best Post-Race Show Ever from the 2023 Fox Raceway National. The season kicked off with a bang as Jett Lawrence went 1-1 in his 450 class debut and his brother Hunter completed the Honda HRC sweep with a 3-1 performance in the 250 class. Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer break it all down with Fredrik Noren, Kyle Chisholm, and Marshal Weltin.

Film by Tom Journet.

