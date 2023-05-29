In a wild 250 class, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s RJ Hampshire rolled to a key moto win in the first race of the year, proving, as expected, he would be a title contender. Unfortunately a bunch of crashes, some that were not his fault, set him back in moto two. As usual for RJ, he kept pushing the whole way, and a last-lap pass on Chance Hymas allowed him to salvage the overall podium with….1-11 scores!

Meanwhile, rookie Haiden Deegan had a quick crash in moto one but rode very well for 99 percent of the day, grabbing second overall with 6-2 scores. Although a rookie, is the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider already a title contender?

Hampshire and Deegan spoke to the media in the post-race press conference.

RJ, started off the season dream start. Great run. Win the moto. Tell us how that progressed and what brought you up to this point right now. I know you’ve been working on your bike. You’ve been having some much better supercross runs and then coming into the outdoors. So, tell us what brought you that first moto win.

RJ Hampshire: Just a lot of years of getting beat down and figuring things out. I just never give up and keep grinding, believe in yourself. That’s the main thing. Man, this team, they put a lot of belief in me. So, it’s nice to kind of repay it a bit. That first moto was sweet. Just got a decent start and had a few good laps. Then just really managed it. I haven’t been able to do that. I’ve never actually done that in outdoors. I’ve usually come from pretty far back, and any moto that I have won has been all-out crazy. Then second moto, I ended up going into that all-out crazy moment. That second turn is just terrible. It’s probably the worst start in the whole series. Just come in so tight. I tried to check up and nothing I could really do. Everyone just kind of went crazy and went down. Got up, passed a few guys, and same thing. Kind of got hit again going up that hill in the back. I was deep. Stoked on the riding today, though, and where we’re at with the bike.