Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer preview the first round of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Fox Raceway. Hear from Justin Cooper, Jalek Swoll, Talon Hawkins, Preston Kilroy, Cooper Webb, and Adam Cianciarulo along with some insights from what we learned at the preseason press conference as well. All that and more on this edition of First Look presented by 6D Helmets.

Film/edit: Tom Journet

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D’s patented Omni-Directional Suspension™ technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design. Established in 2011, 6D is the technology leader in both motorcycle and bicycle helmet design.