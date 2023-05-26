This year makes the first year of the all-inclusive SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). In early August 2022, it was announced that the all-new series would combine AMA Supercross and Motocross points standings and then have a three-race “playoff” style finish to the season to crown both a 250cc and 450cc SMX champion. Both Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship will crown champions in their respective classes (three different riders were crowned for SX, two more will be crowned for MX) and then the additional SMX champions will be crowned as well at the 31st and final SMX event of the year in late September. So, ahead of Pro Motocross, we decided to take a look at the SMX standings in both classes. Following each Pro Motocross race, we will provide an updated look at the SMX standings.
One thing to note here: the 450SX Class riders all had 17 rounds to compete in, whereas in the 250SX division, there was ten rounds in the 250SX East Region and only nine rounds in the 250SX West Region. This meant that before Pro Motocross would start, riders in the 250SX East Region have one more race—and thus one more chance at points.
But during Thursday’s Pro Motocross preseason press conference, host Jason Weigandt announced the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) had decided to add a drop race in for the 250SX East Region riders that raced all ten main events. If an East Region rider raced all ten events, then their worst finish would be dropped and not counted towards the SMX standings. The race would still count in their SX championship finish, as they has not changed. Those supercross standings are final. But this drop equalizes the field for both 250SX regions. However, if a rider missed a main event and only made nine starts, then they would not have their worst race finish as all their results would count towards their SMX standings.
Now, with a tighter field because of equal amount of races, the 250 Class of Pro Motocross will see all 250cc riders together for the entire 11-round championship. Another thing to note is that the Pro Motocross points are paid per moto, meaning riders have 22 motos to earn points. So riders have the possibility of earning more points during Pro Motocross, naturally, which could result in a shakeup in the SMX standings.
Aside from the different in total SX races between the East and West Regions, the big thing to know in the 250cc SMX division is that while Jett Lawrence sits second in the SMX standings, he will not be racing a 250 anymore in AMA SX, MX, or SMX. Jett Lawrence will make his 450 class AMA debut this weekend and will be full-time on a 450F moving forward. So the #18 will have to get enough points this summer on his Honda CRF450R in order to qualify into the final three SMX rounds in the 450cc division. This also means any rider racing 250SX in supercross then 450 Class of motocross (or vice versa) means they have to qualify in one or the other respective class (250cc or 450cc) in order to qualify for SMX, there is no combining of points between both classes.
With the drop round for 250SX East Region riders included, Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence has a one-point lead over his brother Jett (who, again, will no longer be competing aboard a 250F moving forward). Third place in the SMX standings is Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s RJ Hampshire, with Fire Power Parts Honda Racing’s Max Anstie sitting fourth, and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan sitting fifth. Anstie is expected to race the FIM World Supercross Championship overseas this summer and we do not expect to see him in Pro Motocross. However, as for Anstie and any other rider set to race WSX, we might see them if the SMX points get tight. Deegan is followed closely in the SMX standings by his teammates Jordon Smith and Levi Kitchen as Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha’s Enzo Lopes sits eighth, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki fill-in Chris Blose, and ClubMX’s Jeremy Martin round out the top ten. Lopes is set to race WSX and Blose’ time as a fill-in for Mitch Payton has come to an end as he will race WSX as well. Mitchell Oldenburg (racing WSX over MX), Max Vohland, Nate Thrahser (sidelined for rest of 2023 season with injury), AMA SX and MX rookie Tom Vialle, and Cullin Park (racing WSX over MX) round out the top 15. Check out the top 20 in the 250 SMX standings.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|224
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|223
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|186
|4
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England
|181
|5
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|168
|6
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|159
|7
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|156
|8
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|149
|9
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|133
|10
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|132
|11
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|131
|12
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|121
|13
|
Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|120
|14
|Tom Vialle
|119
|15
|Cullin Park
|Clermont, FL
|117
|16
|
Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|101
|17
|
Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|98
|18
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|89
|19
|Derek Kelley
|Riverside, CA
|87
|20
|Cole Thompson
|Brigden, ON
|87
In his Weege Show from the Pro Motocross preseason media day yesterday, Weege covered some topics on SMX, including the payout and points situation. Check it out below, with the SMX talk starting around the 4:25 mark.
In the 450cc division, the SMX standings are much clearer—they are simply how the 450SX championship finished. After 17 rounds of AMA Supercross, Honda HRC’s newly crowned champion Chase Sexton leads Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac—although Tomac is sidelined for the remainder of the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon. Cooper Webb sits third with 304 points, just barely edging out Ken Roczen for third in the 450SX Championship. Justin Barcia, who missed the final two supercross rounds with injuries, rounds out the top five. But remember, Roczen announced he will be racing WSX, although it is possible he races a Pro Motocross event or two if the SMX standings tighten up.
Sixth-place Jason Anderson will be sidelined for the first few rounds of Pro Motocross and only has a six-point gap over Aaron Plessinger. Justin Hill, currently eighth, Adam Cianciarulo is currently ninth, and Dean Wilson finished tenth. Like Roczen, Hill and Wilson will not be racing Pro Motocross as they are set to compete in the WSX as well, as is 11th-place Shane McElrath. Christian Craig (12th) is sidelined with injuries at the moment, and neither Josh Hill (13th) or Colt Nichols (14th) will be racing Pro Motocross—they are both in for WSX. Kyle Chisholm, who finished 15th in the SX standings, will be racing at least a few rounds of Pro Motocross. View the full 450 SMX standings top 20.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|372
|2
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|339
|3
|
Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|304
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|304
|5
|
Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|267
|6
|
Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|242
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|236
|8
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|212
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|210
|10
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland
|200
|11
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|151
|12
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|150
|13
|Josh Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|149
|14
|
Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|141
|15
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|112
|16
|Kevin Moranz
|Topeka, KS
|96
|17
|Justin Starling
|Deland, FL
|94
|18
|Grant Harlan
|Justin, TX
|94
|19
|
Benny Bloss
|Oak Grove, MO
|91
|20
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|85