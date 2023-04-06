Watch: Jett Lawrence’s Best 250 Class Pro Motocross Highlights

Austrailian Jett Lawrence is a two-time 250 Class AMA Pro Motocross Champion and will move to the 450 Class full-time starting for the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. In his time in the 250 Class, Jett Lawrence earned 14 overall wins and 19 total overall podiums in his 36 career starts.

With Jettson’s 250 Class Pro Motocross days now in the past, check out some of his best moments, including his days with GEICO Honda in 2020, his rides en route to his two titles with Honda HRC, battling with his brother—and teammate—Hunter, and more.

Jett Lawrence will make his 450 Class AMA debut at the Fox Raceway National on May 27, 2023.