Arenacross
Little Rock
Articles
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Arenacross
Lexington
Articles
GNCC
Tiger Run
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ruy Barbosa
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Switzerland
Sat Apr 8
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Apr 8
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 15
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Apr 15
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 16
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: Jett Lawrence’s Best 250 Class Pro Motocross Highlights

April 6, 2023 10:20am | by:

Austrailian Jett Lawrence is a two-time 250 Class AMA Pro Motocross Champion and will move to the 450 Class full-time starting for the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. In his time in the 250 Class, Jett Lawrence earned 14 overall wins and 19 total overall podiums in his 36 career starts.

With Jettson’s 250 Class Pro Motocross days now in the past, check out some of his best moments, including his days with GEICO Honda in 2020, his rides en route to his two titles with Honda HRC, battling with his brother—and teammate—Hunter, and more.

Jett Lawrence will make his 450 Class AMA debut at the Fox Raceway National on May 27, 2023.

