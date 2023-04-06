First 13 Riders Confirmed for 2023 World Supercross Championship (WSX)
FIM WORLD SUPERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP TEAMS BEGIN REVEALING RIDERS FOR 2023 SEASON
First 13 Athletes Confirmed for the Global Series’ Six Events in 2023
AUSTRALIA – The FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) continues to build momentum as it heads into the 2023 season, with a roster of world-class riders already signed and focused on claiming the Championship title.
Having experienced the incredible level of competition the new World Supercross Championship offers, 11 riders who competed in the 450cc (WSX) and 250cc (SX2) classes in 2022 have already confirmed their return, along with some new names.
SX Global CEO Adam Bailey said after the success of the 2022 season, the FIM World Supercross Championship is continuing to gain momentum and attract the sports elite athletes.
"The 2023 season is really starting to take shape, and I'm thrilled to see teams begin to announce their rider roster, which includes returning riders as well as some new racers who will line up at the start gates in July,” said Bailey. "This is just the beginning. There is a huge amount of work and negotiations that I'm aware of between teams, manufacturers, and championship contenders happening as we speak. It's an incredibly exciting time.”
"We will have many more exciting announcements about riders, the Championship and our expanded broadcast partnerships coming soon," Bailey continued.
American sensation Joey Savatgy, with Rick Ware Racing, has unfinished business and is determined to claim the podium's top step after finishing runner-up to Ken Roczen in the WSX class in 2022.
New to WSX in 2023 is former AMA 250cc Champion Justin Hill, competing for the BUD Racing Kawasaki team and in career-best form. Joining Hill at BUD Racing is the popular Frenchman Cédric Soubeyras.
Fellow French countrymen Thomas Ramette and Greg Aranda join Team GSM and between them, bring a multitude of European Motocross and Supercross Championship wins.
AMA Pro Motorcross and Supercross Champion Dean Wilson (Firepower Honda), Former World Motocross Champion Jordi Tixier (Honda NILS) and long-time Supercross racer Kyle Chisholm (Pipes Motorsport) are also confirmed to compete in the premier class again.
Nine-time Australian Motocross and Supercross Champion Matt Moss will be looking to continue his return to peak form as he steps up to the WSX class in 2023 with MDK Motorsports.
2022 SX2 class World Supercross Champion Shane McElrath will be out to prove he is still a dominant force in his class, with his sights firmly set on going back-to-back and defending his World Title with Rick Ware Racing.
Hoping to put a stop to his Championship reign, however, will be the in-form 2022 runner-up Max Anstie (Firepower Honda), six-time French Champion Max Desprey (Team GSM) and upcoming talent Dilan Schwartz (Pipes Motorsport), who all return to the World Supercross fold in the SX2 class.
2023 WSX Schedule
- WSXBritish GP Saturday, July 110:00 AM
- WSXFrench GP Saturday, July 228:00 AM
- WSX
- WSXGerman GP Saturday, October 148:00 AM
- WSXCanadian GP Saturday, October 288:00 AM
- WSXAustralian GP Friday, November 248:00 AM