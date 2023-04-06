Results Archive
Watch: Full Tiger Run GNCC Motorcycle & eMTB Highlights & Results

April 6, 2023 10:15am | by:

Video: RacerTV

The fourth round (of 12) of the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at Big Buck Farm in Union, South Carolina. Yamaha's Ricky Russell claimed the overall win to become the fourth different overall winner in the first four rounds of the season. Steward Baylor Jr. (KTM) and defending champion Jordan Ashburn (Husqvarna) rounded out the overall podium. Baylor now takes over the points lead.

In the XC2 Class, Ruy Barbosa (Honda) claimed his maiden XC2 race win ahead of his Phoenix Racing Honda teammate Cody Barnes and Yamaha's Liam Draper. Defending XC2 champion Lyndon Snodgrass (Kawasaki) came through in seventh. Angus Riordan (KTM) continues to lead the XC2 points.

Watch full motorcycle (youth, WXC, Pro) coverage from the Tiger Run GNCC.

Read the post-race Tiger Run GNCC press release.

And check out the eMTB race highlights below as well.

Tiger Run GNCC eMTB results.

Tiger Run GNCC Results

GNCC

Tiger Run - Overall Race

April 1, 2023
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Ricky Russell 02:53:40.518 Duvall, WA United States Yamaha
2Steward Baylor 02:53:58.259 Belton, SC United States KTM
3Jordan Ashburn 02:54:05.389 Cookeville, TN United States Husqvarna
4Craig Delong 02:54:24.370 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
5Ben Kelley 02:54:35.472 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
Full Results
GNCC

Tiger Run - XC2 Pro Race

April 1, 2023
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Ruy Barbosa 02:56:43.438 Chile Honda
2Cody J Barnes 02:56:44.938 Sterling, IL United States Honda
3Liam Draper 02:56:49.139 Auckland New Zealand Yamaha
4Mason Semmens 02:57:39.559 Australia KTM
5Angus Riordan 02:57:43.170 Woodland, CA United States KTM
Full Results
GNCC

Tiger Run - XC3 Pro-Am Race

April 1, 2023
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Toby Cleveland 03:06:31.913 Erin, NY United States Husqvarna
2Jhak Walker 03:06:52.119 Morrisonville, IL United States GasGas
3Zack Hayes 03:09:10.779 Sumter, SC United States KTM
4Jason Lipscomb 03:12:35.657 Parkersburg, WV United States Beta
5Dakoda Devore 03:15:09.730 Uhrichsville, OH United States KTM
Full Results
GNCC

Tiger Run - WXC Race

April 1, 2023
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Rachael Archer 02:03:54.798 New Zealand Yamaha
2Rachel Gutish 02:09:00.476 Terre Haute, IN United States GasGas
3Shelby A Turner 02:11:55.359 Barons, AB Canada KTM
4Prestin Raines 02:19:46.591 Travelers Rest, SC United States Yamaha
5Kayla Oneill 02:28:07.350 Greenwood Lake, NY United States Kawasaki
Full Results

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States98
2Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States92
3Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States85
4Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States69
5Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States64
Full Standings

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States83
2Ruy Barbosa Chile81
3Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States78
4Lyndon Snodgrass Australia75
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States74
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Toby Cleveland Erin, NY United States104
2Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States87
3Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States83
4Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States81
5Van Gosselin Pownal, VT United States63
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand110
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States94
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States92
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada75
5Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States66
Full Standings

Main image by Ken Hill

