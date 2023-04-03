Results Archive
Wake-Up Call

April 3, 2023 9:30am
by:

Main image by Mack Faint

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Round 4 (of 12) — Big Buck Farm — Union, South Carolina

GNCC

Tiger Run - Overall Race

April 1, 2023
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Ricky Russell 02:53:40.518 Duvall, WA United States Yamaha
2Steward Baylor 02:53:58.259 Belton, SC United States KTM
3Jordan Ashburn 02:54:05.389 Cookeville, TN United States Husqvarna
4Craig Delong 02:54:24.370 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
5Ben Kelley 02:54:35.472 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
6Josh Strang 02:55:37.139 Inverell Australia Kawasaki
7Jonathan Girroir 02:56:13.490 Southwick, MA United States KTM
8Grant Baylor 02:56:13.839 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
9Ruy Barbosa 02:56:43.438 Chile Honda
10Cody J Barnes 02:56:44.938 Sterling, IL United States Honda
Full Results
Ricky Russell (Yamaha)
Ricky Russell (Yamaha) Mack Faint
GNCC

Tiger Run - XC2 Pro Race

April 1, 2023
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Ruy Barbosa 02:56:43.438 Chile Honda
2Cody J Barnes 02:56:44.938 Sterling, IL United States Honda
3Liam Draper 02:56:49.139 Auckland New Zealand Yamaha
4Mason Semmens 02:57:39.559 Australia KTM
5Angus Riordan 02:57:43.170 Woodland, CA United States KTM
6Grant Davis 02:58:29.050 KTM
7Lyndon Snodgrass 02:59:18.199 Australia Kawasaki
8Michael Witkowski 03:02:29.557 North Liberty, IN United States Honda
9Jesse Ansley 03:03:39.018 Myakka City, FL United States KTM
10Nathaniel Tasha 03:03:59.073 Falmouth, MA United States KTM
Full Results
GNCC

Tiger Run - XC3 Pro-Am Race

April 1, 2023
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Toby Cleveland 03:06:31.913 Erin, NY United States Husqvarna
2Jhak Walker 03:06:52.119 Morrisonville, IL United States GasGas
3Zack Hayes 03:09:10.779 Sumter, SC United States KTM
4Jason Lipscomb 03:12:35.657 Parkersburg, WV United States Beta
5Dakoda Devore 03:15:09.730 Uhrichsville, OH United States KTM
6Van Gosselin 03:15:55.459 Pownal, VT United States KTM
7Sawyer Carratura 03:18:33.439 Allison Park, PA United States Yamaha
8Jayce A Knopp 03:26:53.339 Mineral Wells, WV United States KTM
9Jake Froman 03:16:21.400 Lynnville, IN United States Husqvarna
Full Results
GNCC

Tiger Run - WXC Race

April 1, 2023
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Rachael Archer 02:03:54.798 New Zealand Yamaha
2Rachel Gutish 02:09:00.476 Terre Haute, IN United States GasGas
3Shelby A Turner 02:11:55.359 Barons, AB Canada KTM
4Prestin Raines 02:19:46.591 Travelers Rest, SC United States Yamaha
5Kayla Oneill 02:28:07.350 Greenwood Lake, NY United States Kawasaki
6Kaitlyn Lindsey 02:29:31.339 Beaver Dam, KY United States Husqvarna
7Elizabeth Perez 02:45:18.459 Bloomington, IN United States Husqvarna
8Korie Steede 01:40:35.899 Beloit, OH United States KTM
Full Results

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States98
2Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States92
3Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States85
4Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States69
5Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States64
6Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States55
7Josh Strang Inverell Australia53
8Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States43
9Ruy Barbosa Chile40
10Lyndon Snodgrass Australia38
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States83
2Ruy Barbosa Chile81
3Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States78
4Lyndon Snodgrass Australia75
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States74
6Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand73
7Mason Semmens Australia59
8Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States56
9Grant Davis 48
10Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States47
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Toby Cleveland Erin, NY United States104
2Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States87
3Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States83
4Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States81
5Van Gosselin Pownal, VT United States63
6Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States62
7Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States58
8Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States38
9Landon Lynn 16
10Jayce A Knopp Mineral Wells, WV United States13
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand110
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States94
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States92
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada75
5Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States66
6Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States58
7Elizabeth Perez Bloomington, IN United States54
8Kaitlyn Lindsey Beaver Dam, KY United States51
9Sheryl B Hunter Jericho, VT United States28
10Megan Barnes Okeechobee, FL United States23
Full Standings

AMA ARENACROSS CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 14 (of 14) — Alltech Arena — Lexington, Kentucky

AX Pro

AX Pro Championship Standings

Kyle Peters has claimed the 2023 AMA Arenacross Championship with two rounds remaining.

Other Championship Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Through Round 11 (of 17) 

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia127
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States104
3Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States101
4Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States83
5Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil82
6Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States80
7Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States70
8Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States67
9Cole Thompson Brigden, ON Canada59
10Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA United States53
Full Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia151
2Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States116
3Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States111
4Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States109
5Max Anstie Newbury, England United Kingdom104
6Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States92
7Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ United States88
8Tom Vialle France84
9Coty Schock Dover, DE United States72
10Cullin Park Clermont, FL United States67
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States248
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States248
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States226
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany199
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States199
6Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States195
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States180
8Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States150
9Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States122
10Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States116
Full Standings

FIM Motocross world Championshio (mxgp)

Through Round 2 (of 19) 

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2023

PositionRiderPoints
1Jago Geerts Belgium117
2Kay De Wolf Netherlands87
3Thibault Benistant France86
4Andrea Adamo Italy83
5Simon Laengenfelder Germany79
6Kevin Horgmo Norway68
7Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands67
8Liam Everts Belgium61
9Lucas Coenen Belgium52
10Jan Pancar Slovenia40
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2023

PositionRiderPoints
1Jorge Prado Spain100
2Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands93
3Maxime Renaux France78
4Romain Febvre France78
5Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands75
6Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa65
7Ruben Fernandez Spain63
8Jeremy Seewer Switzerland57
9Pauls Jonass Latvia56
10Mattia Guadagnini Italy55
Full Standings

US Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 4 (of 8)

Pro 1 (122cc – Open)

Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series

Through Round 2

Championship Standings

2023 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Region
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Region
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX Futures
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm125/150cc
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
Michael Hicks (Honda)General Tire Arenacross Outlaws250 Pro
Michael Hicks (Honda)General Tire Arenacross Outlaws450 Pro
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Kevin Benavides (KTM)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins
