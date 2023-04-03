Main image by Mack Faint
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Round 4 (of 12) — Big Buck Farm — Union, South Carolina
GNCC
Tiger Run - Overall RaceApril 1, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ricky Russell
|02:53:40.518
|Duvall, WA
|Yamaha
|2
|Steward Baylor
|02:53:58.259
|Belton, SC
|KTM
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|02:54:05.389
|Cookeville, TN
|Husqvarna
|4
|Craig Delong
|02:54:24.370
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|5
|Ben Kelley
|02:54:35.472
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|6
|Josh Strang
|02:55:37.139
|Inverell
|Kawasaki
|7
|Jonathan Girroir
|02:56:13.490
|Southwick, MA
|KTM
|8
|Grant Baylor
|02:56:13.839
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|9
|Ruy Barbosa
|02:56:43.438
|Honda
|10
|Cody J Barnes
|02:56:44.938
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
GNCC
Tiger Run - XC2 Pro RaceApril 1, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ruy Barbosa
|02:56:43.438
|Honda
|2
|Cody J Barnes
|02:56:44.938
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|3
|Liam Draper
|02:56:49.139
|Auckland
|Yamaha
|4
|Mason Semmens
|02:57:39.559
|KTM
|5
|Angus Riordan
|02:57:43.170
|Woodland, CA
|KTM
|6
|Grant Davis
|02:58:29.050
|KTM
|7
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|02:59:18.199
|Kawasaki
|8
|Michael Witkowski
|03:02:29.557
|North Liberty, IN
|Honda
|9
|Jesse Ansley
|03:03:39.018
|Myakka City, FL
|KTM
|10
|Nathaniel Tasha
|03:03:59.073
|Falmouth, MA
|KTM
GNCC
Tiger Run - XC3 Pro-Am RaceApril 1, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Toby Cleveland
|03:06:31.913
|Erin, NY
|Husqvarna
|2
|Jhak Walker
|03:06:52.119
|Morrisonville, IL
|GasGas
|3
|Zack Hayes
|03:09:10.779
|Sumter, SC
|KTM
|4
|Jason Lipscomb
|03:12:35.657
|Parkersburg, WV
|Beta
|5
|Dakoda Devore
|03:15:09.730
|Uhrichsville, OH
|KTM
|6
|Van Gosselin
|03:15:55.459
|Pownal, VT
|KTM
|7
|Sawyer Carratura
|03:18:33.439
|Allison Park, PA
|Yamaha
|8
|Jayce A Knopp
|03:26:53.339
|Mineral Wells, WV
|KTM
|9
|Jake Froman
|03:16:21.400
|Lynnville, IN
|Husqvarna
GNCC
Tiger Run - WXC RaceApril 1, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Rachael Archer
|02:03:54.798
|Yamaha
|2
|Rachel Gutish
|02:09:00.476
|Terre Haute, IN
|GasGas
|3
|Shelby A Turner
|02:11:55.359
|Barons, AB
|KTM
|4
|Prestin Raines
|02:19:46.591
|Travelers Rest, SC
|Yamaha
|5
|Kayla Oneill
|02:28:07.350
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|Kawasaki
|6
|Kaitlyn Lindsey
|02:29:31.339
|Beaver Dam, KY
|Husqvarna
|7
|Elizabeth Perez
|02:45:18.459
|Bloomington, IN
|Husqvarna
|8
|Korie Steede
|01:40:35.899
|Beloit, OH
|KTM
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|98
|2
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|92
|3
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|85
|4
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|69
|5
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|64
|6
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|55
|7
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|53
|8
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|43
|9
|Ruy Barbosa
|40
|10
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|38
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|83
|2
|Ruy Barbosa
|81
|3
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|78
|4
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|75
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|74
|6
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|73
|7
|Mason Semmens
|59
|8
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|56
|9
|Grant Davis
|48
|10
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|47
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Toby Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|104
|2
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|87
|3
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|83
|4
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|81
|5
|Van Gosselin
|Pownal, VT
|63
|6
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|62
|7
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|58
|8
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|38
|9
|Landon Lynn
|16
|10
|Jayce A Knopp
|Mineral Wells, WV
|13
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|110
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|94
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|92
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|75
|5
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|66
|6
|Kayla Oneill
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|58
|7
|Elizabeth Perez
|Bloomington, IN
|54
|8
|Kaitlyn Lindsey
|Beaver Dam, KY
|51
|9
|Sheryl B Hunter
|Jericho, VT
|28
|10
|Megan Barnes
|Okeechobee, FL
|23
AMA ARENACROSS CHAMPIONSHIP
Round 14 (of 14) — Alltech Arena — Lexington, Kentucky
AX Pro
AX Pro Championship Standings
Kyle Peters has claimed the 2023 AMA Arenacross Championship with two rounds remaining.
Other Championship Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Through Round 11 (of 17)
Championship Standings
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|127
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|104
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|101
|4
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|83
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|82
|6
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|80
|7
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|70
|8
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|67
|9
|Cole Thompson
|Brigden, ON
|59
|10
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|53
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|151
|2
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|116
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|111
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|109
|5
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England
|104
|6
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|92
|7
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|88
|8
|Tom Vialle
|84
|9
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|72
|10
|Cullin Park
|Clermont, FL
|67
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|248
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|248
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|226
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|199
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|199
|6
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|195
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|180
|8
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|150
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|122
|10
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|116
FIM Motocross world Championshio (mxgp)
Through Round 2 (of 19)
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jago Geerts
|117
|2
|Kay De Wolf
|87
|3
|Thibault Benistant
|86
|4
|Andrea Adamo
|83
|5
|Simon Laengenfelder
|79
|6
|Kevin Horgmo
|68
|7
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|67
|8
|Liam Everts
|61
|9
|Lucas Coenen
|52
|10
|Jan Pancar
|40
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|100
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|93
|3
|Maxime Renaux
|78
|4
|Romain Febvre
|78
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|75
|6
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|65
|7
|Ruben Fernandez
|63
|8
|Jeremy Seewer
|57
|9
|Pauls Jonass
|56
|10
|Mattia Guadagnini
|55
US Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 4 (of 8)
Pro 1 (122cc – Open)
Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
Through Round 2
Championship Standings
2023 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX Futures
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|View Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|View Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|125/150cc
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX3
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|Kyle Peters (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|Michael Hicks (Honda)
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks (Honda)
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Kevin Benavides (KTM)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins