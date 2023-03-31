The 250 classes continue to be dominated by Lawrences. Last weekend it was Jett’s turn as the series reverted from the East Region to the West. The younger brother had a bit of a scare in his heat race when he tangled with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Cameron McAdoo, leading to a little animated mid-race discussion, but the main event was easy sailing. As things stand, Jett has lost one race on the year, just as Hunter’s done in the East Region.

Lately we’ve been seeing big-number breakthroughs for guys like Eli Tomac (now tied for second in all-time SX wins with James Stewart at 50) and Jeffrey Herlings (100 Grand Prix wins, one away from the all-time record owned by Stefan Everts). Here’s another that I just spotted this week, in regards to 250SX wins:

James Stewart (18) + Malcolm Stewart (3) = 21 combined wins

Jett Lawrence (11) + Hunter Lawrence (10) = 21 combined wins

Yes, the Lawrence brothers of Team Honda have tied the Stewart brothers in 250SX main-event wins, and with the way things have been going for Hunter and Jett, the Stewarts’ record won’t last much longer. Of course James went on to those aforementioned 50 450SX wins, two AMA Supercross titles, and a perfect outdoor season on the 450 in 2008. Malcolm hasn’t neared that success on the 450, but he’s had a solid career and still has some years to go. In other words, while the Lawrences are about to take over the standard for brothers with the most 250SX wins—adding it to the record they already have in 250 Pro Motocross wins—they still have a ways to go to earn that title of best brothers ever on the AMA circuit. But they have a lot of years ahead of them, and Jett will begin on the 450 this summer. We’ll have more on some of these big numbers farther down.

Earlier this week both Jason Weigandt and myself flew out to California for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new headquarters for the KTM North America Group, which of course includes Husqvarna and GasGas and more. It’s actually two big buildings in Temecula, totaling a $53 million investment in the U.S. market. The buildings, which will house what’s also called Pierer Mobility, are truly state of the art. And Mr. Pierer himself explained during the ceremony how the U.S. market is by far their most important, and how it’s grown step-by-step after the last few decades. He also paid homage to the late Rod Bush, the former woods racer (from West Virginia, by the way) who guided the company in the ’90s as it struggled for relevance, and ultimately ended up helping the brand win its first major MX championship in America when Grant Langston won the ’03 AMA 125cc National title. Mr. Pierer talked about how the U.S. subsidiary moved from Ohio to California, and also mentioned long, longtime staff members Selveraj Naryana and Tom Moen, joking, “They started with me thirty years ago, and they are still here, like rock-n-rollers, for as long as it gets!”

All of the teams’ top riders were there from KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas, both SX/MX and off-road. They all share the racing building, while the sales and marketing and executive staffs are all in the other building. And really cool: all of the meeting rooms are named after iconic U.S. tracks like Hangtown, Ironman, Glen Helen, Southwick, Daytona, Loretta Lynn’s, and more. Spencer Owens on hand to film it all, and he produced this look at the ceremony and facilities.