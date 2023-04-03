(With this being an off-weekend for Monster Energy AMA Supercross and no race to cover this weekend, we thought we’d offer a totally different look at a previous round, from an industry newcomer. Barbara Dobilias is the new business manager for Racer X Magazine and Racer X Online. She went to her first-ever race earlier this month when she and her husband Vince attended the Indianapolis Supercross at Lucas Oil Stadium. We asked her to describe what her whole experience was like as a newbie to the sport. Here’s Barbara’s first take on supercross.)
Text by Barbara Dobilias, photos by Vince Dobilias
We had never been to Indianapolis so the prospect of seeing a new city and attending our first supercross race, or a motocross race of any kind, was something both Vince and I were looking forward to.
The six-hour drive was made longer by the rainy, cold weather and the surprising amount of traffic on the interstate driving through the heartland. Where were all these cars and trucks headed? Were they going where we were going or driving straight through to the other side of the country? There wasn’t any way to know the answers, but we were happy to get to our destination either way.
After settling in at our hotel, we did some people watching in the lobby while waiting for some of our fellow Racer Xers to arrive. There were large groups of people with kids, coolers, and luggage carts in tow, moving through the lobby and on up to their rooms. The family culture of supercross was very evident by the multi-generational families swarming the lobby. Monster Energy hats and T-shirts were de rigueur, and I made a mental note to add these to our wardrobe—or at least to Vince’s.
Once everyone arrived, and after the necessary freshen up after the long drive, we all went off to a nearby restaurant for dinner. We climbed up four flights of stairs to a smaller dining area complete with vintage paneled walls and decor. While the room was overflowing and noisy when we arrived, our leisurely evening left us the only people in the room, and we had the dining area to ourselves. After too much food and drink but a gloriously fun evening, we returned to the hotel for some sleep and to prepare for the next day.
Barbara Dobilas Vince Dobilas IMG_2284 Vince Dobilias The Dobilas with Davey and Sabrina. Courtesy of Barbara Dobilas Barbara and Vince Dobilas with Jeremy Martin. Courtesy of Barbara Dobilas Vince Dobilas Donnie Southers filling in Barbara on the important SX 101s. Vince Dobilas Vince and Barbara Dobilas Courtesy of Barbara Dobilas
The sun was a welcome site shining through our hotel windows that morning after the gloom of the day before. Vince and I set out to do a little exploring and walked over to Lucas Oil Stadium to see about picking up our tickets for the race that evening. The sky had clouded over again, the wind was cold, and biting and the area was fairly desolate. I should note that Vince and I are originally from New York and any large city is measured by New York City standards, or at least it’s where our expectations are set. No slight meant to Indy, but we couldn’t figure out where all the people were. The streets were pretty empty. Locating the will call booth for our tickets and then walking for another 10 minutes to find a gas station where Vince could get his breakfast drink of choice, a Monster, of course, we headed back to the hotel.
When it was finally time to go the stadium went up to the press box first, where I met two of my co-workers I’d only spoken with on the phone, in meetings, or via email. It was very nice to meet Donnie Southers and Kellen Brauer, both part of our fabulous Racer X video team. Their excellent coverage of the race in every detail, from large to small, is what enhances the quality site that is RacerXOnline.com. Both guys were friendly and welcoming, and Donnie put up with all my newbie, beginner questions very patiently. Did I mention this was our first race? So, my lack of experience and education were apparent but handled graciously.
Off Donnie went with video camera in hand and we followed DC and his wife Sabrina down to the indoor privateer pits, walking through the bowels of this gigantic stadium. We had frequent introductions and conversations with the many people who knew him and stopped him on the way. Donnie had already interviewed several of the independent racers that were housed in this part of the building. Groups of three or four people were scattered around the large room, each group consisting of a racer, mechanic, family member and a bike. They were all sitting and waiting near tables covered with snack food, bananas, and drinks. The atmosphere wasn’t boisterous or loud but instead, I noticed an expectant murmuring buzz. The people seemed eager and ready to race and were just waiting for their opportunity to get on their bikes and go.
Next, Davey took us to the track area, and we were able to join the track walk. I was very interested in where all this dirt, sans rocks, came from and he explained that the promoters, Feld Motor Sports, purchase and store it between events so it can be reused when needed. Dust from the bulldozers setting the track permeated the air and I could feel it in my throat. Kat Kaczmarzyk from Feld was super friendly and helpful and obliged us with the requisite photo of us standing in the dirt.
Our tour guide then took us to the Alpinestars Mobile Medical rig. Tom Carson was happy to tell us how triage and care were done for any injured racers, spectators, or crew. The goal was always to patch people up so they could continue at the event, not always to continue riding, but at least to avoid a trip to the hospital. This very much depended on the nature and severity of the injury but with multiple doctors, a triage nurse, X-ray machine, sonogram, heart monitors, and every other conceivable technology or medicinal care, they obviously had the staff, the skills and the set up to accomplish this.
We also toured both the TV compound inside the stadium. Massive trailers with miles of cables connecting all of the cameras around the stadium to live streaming and TV satellites, the technology was super impressive in the dark room, lit only by the dozens of screens that lined the back wall. There were a lot of people in this small dimly lit space, but everything appeared organized and efficient.
It was finally close to show time. The stadium was packed, and I didn’t see an empty seat anywhere. Looking through the glass of the press box high above it all, and even though it muffled some of the sound, the first launch of pyrotechnics, lasers and music instantly grabbed me by the throat. I went from watching expectantly to super-charged in five seconds! I felt like punching the sky with my fist just to release some of the adrenaline that was pumping through my body. I hadn’t expected this!
After the intro show, I noticed the racers lined up at the gate just before they burst out in a riot of color, noise, and exhaust. The first heat race was underway with frenetic speed, each racer calculating turns and competitor proximity was thrilling and I found myself smiling like a kid, with a big grin on my face.
Once the racers all started overlapping each other it was not easy for this newbie to know who was doing what. I caught site of the leader and was able to follow him through the race with the help of the giant jumbotron displaying which number was in the lead.
Watching the racers jump was so fantastic and fast and high and long that my mouth dropped open, and an involuntary yell escaped me. I hadn’t been remotely prepared for this thrilling part of the race, even though I knew to expect it.
The bikes and the riders, in bold, bright colors, flew and defied gravity in such graceful arcs it almost appeared to be slow motion. The jumps themselves were symmetrical and beautiful and so many racers were in the air at one time, it was hard to know where to watch. Talk about needing an air traffic controller!
In between races, we made our way down to the mezzanine level to be a little closer to the action. Here, we met up with Chance Pickens, our new brand manager, and his lovely girlfriend Anna. Watching from this vantage point brought the experience to a whole new level. The sound was louder, the colors even brighter and the thrill of the speed seemed like something tangible in the air. It was awesome and exciting, and I loved it!
I can’t tell you who won, sorry to all you race-statistic types. I know there were at least eight different races with different classes, and who could participate based on standings, practice results and qualifying was explained to me several times. I forgot it pretty much as soon as I heard it. While this information would be vitally interesting to a true supercross fan, I wasn’t that. Not yet at least. I was much more interested in the feelings of being there. I wasn’t jumping or racing, but a part of me was living vicariously through the racers and imagining the feel of the power, the roar of the engine, and that incredible speed while throttling a 250-pound bike 50 feet in the air. Did I say it was exciting? It so was.
Working at Racer X, I know when the next race is. I know that the start of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship season is only weeks away. And I also know, which of the races I’ll be attending. But frankly, I don’t think it will be soon enough for me. I just can’t wait to feel that amazing adrenaline rush again.