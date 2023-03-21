Results Archive
Brothers Justin & Josh Hill Make Historic Top-10 Finish in Detroit Supercross

March 21, 2023 4:45pm | by:
The following press release is from Feld Motor Sports:

First time since 1974 that a set of brothers finished in the top 10 of the Premier Class on the same night

Palmetto, Fla. – History was made this past weekend in Detroit, Mich. at Round 10 of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship as brothers Justin and Josh Hill both finished inside the top 10 with 7th and 10th place finishes, respectively. Justin and Josh became the first set of brothers in nearly 50 years to finish inside the top 10 of a premier 450SX Class Main Event on the same night. The last duo to do it was Jim and Ron Pomeroy in Houston in 1974. 

Read our post-race interview with the Hill brothers.

Supercross

Detroit - 450SX Main Event

March 18, 2023
Ford Field
Detroit, MI United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Chase Sexton 21:18.02523 Laps52.566 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
2Cooper Webb 21:24.360+6.33552.832 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
3Eli Tomac 21:33.430+15.40552.596 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
4Justin Barcia 21:36.290+18.26552.816 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
5Ken Roczen 21:42.867+24.84252.763 Mattstedt Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
6Christian Craig 21:53.800+35.77553.439 Temecula, CA United States Husqvarna FC 450
7Justin Hill 21:22.57522 Laps54.238 Yoncalla, OR United States KTM 450 SX-F
8Adam Cianciarulo 21:27.194+4.61953.096 Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
9Jason Anderson 21:46.137+23.56252.676 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
10Josh Hill 21:50.724+28.14955.879 Yoncalla, OR United States KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results
  • Justin and Josh Hill Courtesy of Feld Motor Sports:
  • The Hill brothers at the 2023 San Diego Supercross.  Courtesy of Feld Motor Sports:

Justin returned to racing in 2023 after taking two years off away from the sport to pursue a career in law enforcement, looking to help clean up the drug epidemic in his hometown of Yoncalla, Oregon. During that time Justin also became a new father of two and now returns to racing with a re-energized mindset at 27 years old. Josh Hill also stepped away from racing in 2015 after finishing 8th in the 450SX Class Championship in 2014. He returned to racing in 2018 and through many ups and downs, has now found himself back in top-10 contention alongside his brother. In 2020, Josh also snagged an X Games Silver Medal in Real Moto. Together, Justin and Josh are now competing on the same team for the first time in their careers, Team Tedder Monster Energy Mountain Motorsports. 

Check out the brothers and a handful of other riders had to say about the Detroit Supercross:

Read Now
