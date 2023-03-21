Justin Hill | 7th in 450SX

Racer X Online: Walk us through your night here in Detroit.

Justin Hill: The night went pretty good for me. I just kind of kept it together the best I could. Rode solid laps and didn’t make the mistakes that some of the other guys did. So, that was kind of the plan. I didn’t feel when I touched tires on this track that it was something that I needed to push extra hard. Our bike does a little bit better I think when it’s soft, so coming here it’s kind of a little different. So, that was my game plan, honestly, just to put solid laps in and pick my spots, find what’s working, and just do my homework today. That worked out really, really well. It worked out better than I had hoped. I didn’t feel good at all. I hated it today. This morning it was pretty wet in free practice. It’s like inside, and we didn’t need to really do that. [Laughs]

It wasn’t like the track was dusty.

No, it was like wet for free. So, I was like, dude, I’m just going to wait and let this thing come around a little bit because it’s hairy right now. So, I did. I think that was smart, too. I kind of formed my line choice and my day around, what’s it going to be when it’s like this but just a little bit lower? I think I made all the right decisions about what to do and what lines to pick. Ultimately, we just stayed up. That was a big portion of tonight. I wanted Christian [Craig] bad. He was right there, and I was keeping pace with him. Ultimately, when I kind of dropped Deano [Wilson] off a little bit and then I think he might have went down. When that happened, I’m like, I got a lot to lose now. I’m in a pretty decent spot. Should probably just cool it and keep it together. Then ultimately, that was the right decision to make. So that’s just how these nights have been. Just making a bunch of decisions in a row and hopefully they work out. Tonight, most of the decisions and things I did worked out.

This was a season best for you, so it’s got to feel good. This is probably where you want to be more throughout the season leading up to this. For it to pay off, how was it to not over-ride and think big picture? Like, “I got to think smart here?” What’s that process like?

That’s like me normally. I’m always trying to do that. I try not to get way too outside of myself, especially this year. I’m just getting back into it. I’m just relearning everything. I feel like I wanted to be a five to eight guy. I was like, I could be a five to eight guy. No, I can’t. At some point, I’m going to be a five to eight guy this year. I am now, which is cool. I know that I can continue to be, too. But just trying to do that all the time, keep it together and just use my head. I think that works out for me pretty good when it’s in super gnarly nights like this, but I need to put more effort out there when the tracks are not this bad. So, that’s going to have to be something that I do, take some risks and do some things to keep these finishes going when the tracks go to more mellow. They haven’t been mellow this year. Holy cow. They’ve been gnarly.

A lot of laps on them, too.

How many laps did we do tonight? Do you know?

I think 23.

We did 27 last weekend, I heard.