Chase Sexton Penalized 7 Points at Detroit Supercross, Will Keep Main Event Win

At the 2023 Detroit Supercross, Chase Sexton claimed the 450SX main event win after Red Bull KTM’s Aaron Plessinger crashed from the lead just two turns before the white flag. Sexton inherited the race lead and completed one more lap to take the checkered flag as Plessinger got up and finished 13th, one lap down. Sexton capitalized on a last-lap crash from Plessinger a little over a year and one month after the #23 suffered a crash of his own on the second-to-last lap at the 2022 Minneapolis Supercross. That one handed the win to Jason Anderson.

However, after this race, Sexton and Honda HRC team manager Lars Lindstrom were seen talking with AMA official Tim “McAdams, one of the members of the three-man AMA official team that works together on penalty situations. About halfway through the main event the red cross flags and the jump face safety lights were seen waving and flashing through a section of obstacles. Sexton rolled the first double where Dean Wilson had crashed, but then jumped the big booter double over the first turn. Eventually, Sexton took the race win ahead of Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac.

Once the post-race press conference had ended, Sexton received a seven-point penalty from the AMA due to jumping when the red cross flags were waving and the safety lights were flashing. The Honda HRC rider did get to keep his win though. So why is this penalty seven points?

In 2016, Ryan Dungey was stripped of a race win, but the rule was adjusted followed that season. For the start of the 2017 season, if a main event race winner jumped on a red cross flag and no positions were gained, said rider would keep the race win and would receive a points penalty instead.

This rule is Section 4, Race Rules and Procedures, 4.16 Flags and Lights, Section e. White Flag with Red Cross or Red Flashing Light, which reads:

“9. If Race Direction determines that there was a blatant violation of this rule, the penalty for non-compliance will be: c. During a Main Event race, if no positions were gained, the penalty will be the points and purse equal to two positions in the final results for that race plus two additional points.”

While Sexton said he thought he was in the clear, the safety lights were on ahead of the jumps. Basically, if the lights are on, do not jump because you will be penalized—that part has remained clear and consistent from the AMA officials.

So Sexton gets to keep his win, but is docked seven points (points equal to two positions, which in this case would be the points difference between first and third, which is five points. He is then penalized two additional points). Sexton leaves the weekend 17 points down to Webb (225 points) and 14 points down to Tomac (222 points).