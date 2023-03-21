At the Detroit Supercross, Jeremy Martin, Chris Blose, and Cullin Park all earned season-best finishes at the sixth round of the 2023 East Region round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Martin earned his second consecutive fourth-place finish this season, as Blose (fifth) and Park (seventh) earned new season bests. Martin once again was battling fellow Yamaha rider Haiden Deegan for the final spot on the podium before finishing fourth. Blose was battling KTM’s Tom Vialle late but held on for his first top-five finish. Blose was semi-retied and got the call for a Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki fill-in and has had to get up to race speed on the weekends at the actual races. And Park was battling with his teammate Coty Schock before the 2022 AMA 250SX Rookie of the Year bested his buddy for P7, a new season- and career-best finish. We caught up to all three riders during the post-race media scrum for their respective takes on the racing in Michigan.

Jeremy Martin | 4th in 250SX

Racer X Online: Jeremy Martin, walk us through your night tonight.

Jeremy Martin: The night was wild, man. I was sixth-fastest qualifier. Then the heat race gate drops and I’m up front. Then the Star boys man…it was just like fireworks. I was like, 'It’s just a heat race!' [Laughs] But yeah, I capitalized on that. And was able to get the win. I was stoked on that, it’s been a long time. Then lined up for the main event. Great jump out of the gate. Tried to run with Hunter for a little bit. Then I started to get a little bit tight about eight minutes in. And then I kinda got ate up by the Star boys and I was like, 'Damnit, man!' [Laughs]

I feel like you and Haiden Deegan have been finding each other on the track, almost every week so far you guys are running into each other on the track, not literally collision wise, but positioning wise. You are a veteran of this class. What is it like for you to be able to battle with him, take some lines from him, and learn from him?

He’s good, man. I mean, he’s really good. I’ve been taking a beating this year. I haven’t gotten a piece of that podium pie. And it’s not fun to get beat by someone that is 17 years old, that’s for sure. But I love to compete. I’ve missed a lot of racing. And for me, I’m paying my dues right now. He was pulling the trigger on two rhythms and I didn’t do that. I was like, 'Damnit, man, that’s where he’s getting me.' But I didn’t have the—I don’t know if we can say this or not but—I didn’t have the balls to change it up and go full send and just hit it first go. [Laughs]