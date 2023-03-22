Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Rides Unlimited Racing KTM rider Jack Chambers has been fast all season in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, but the second-year supercross rider doesn’t have the main events to show for it. He’s routinely around the top 15 in lap times, but only made the main event in Daytona. In Detroit there was more trouble, when he bent a shifter in qualifying and barely got a good lap in. Later in the night, he appeared to have another main event spot on lock in the Last Chance Qualifier, but then Jordon Smith launched an incredible charge to try to get Chambers on the final lap.

Chambers takes us through it all right here.

Racer X Online: Talk us through your night tonight in Detroit.

Jack Chambers: The night was all right. During the day I had a hectic qualifying two. I broke my shifter off first lap. Came back, had to get the shifter changed. My bike ended up leaving the track, which I guess is not allowed during the night show. So, it was a hectic afternoon talking with the AMA and stuff. We ended up getting it figured it out and they gave me my laps back that I came back on the track and threw down and basically risked my life to get a fast lap. [Laughs] Missing those laps in the beginning when the whoops were smooth…yeah, I could have qualified a little better, but I was happy to get into the night show again. The goal was the main event again tonight. The goals at the beginning of the season were a top 15, work into the top 12, with how the off-season went. But the night, I had to go to the LCQ which is never fun. So, I was sitting fourth in that and everybody kind of saw what happened there on the last corner. I heard his [Smith’s] bike. Clearly, you can hear the Star bike from almost anywhere on the track, but I knew he was close. Then coming into the last corner, I knew he was really, really close then. I just kind of did what anybody would do and protected the line on the inside. He went outside, which in my opinion was kind of a mistake by his part. But I did what I needed to do to manage that last chance spot to get in the main.