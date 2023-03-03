Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Hobbs
Articles
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Live Now
Arenacross
Amarillo
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 4
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 4
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Fri Mar 10
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Tulsa
Fri Mar 10
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 11
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
Sun Mar 12
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 17
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Daytona Supercross Press Day

March 3, 2023 3:15pm | by: &

Right from pitlane at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, Tom Journet and Mitch Kendra catch up with Jeremy Martin, Nate Thrasher, RJ Hampshire on his 450 debut, Ricky Carmichael, and first time Grand Marshall here at Daytona Justin Brayton. Check out some interviews and raw riding footage from some of the action earlier today.

Film/edit: Tom Journet

Image/report: Mitch Kendra

Read Now
April 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now