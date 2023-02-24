Watch: Arlington Supercross Animated Track Map, Preview with Casey Cochran
February 24, 2023 1:40pm | by: Mitch Kendra
Video/images courtesy of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.
The 2023 Arlington Supercross round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend on February 25. Take a lap around AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This will be the third 250SX East Region event of the 2023 season.
2023 Arlington Supercross track map layout
The 2023 Arlington Supercross track map layout. Feld Motor Sports
Check out Donnie Southers’ Oakland Supercross track preview with Casey Cochran