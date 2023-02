Midwest and Northwest Area Qualifiers Venue & Schedule Change

The following press releases are from MX Sports:

Competition Bulletin 2023-7: Midwest and Northwest Area Qualifiers Venue Change

TO: 2023 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Participants

FROM: MX Sports

DATE: February 21, 2023

SUBJECT: COMPETITION BULLETIN 2023-7:

Midwest and Northwest Area Qualifiers Venue Change

The Northwest and Midwest Area Qualifiers scheduled for February 25-26, 2023, at Riverfront MX Park will be relocating from the track in Marysville, California to Prairie City OHV in Rancho Cordova, California. The dates will stay the same.

Midwest Area Qualifier

February 25: Prairie City OHV – Rancho Cordova, California

Northwest Area Qualifier

February 26: Prairie City OHV – Rancho Cordova, California

Competition Bulletin 2023-8: Midwest and Northwest Area Qualifier Schedule Change

TO: 2023 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Participants

FROM: MX Sports

DATE: February 24, 2023

SUBJECT: COMPETITION BULLETIN 2023-8:

Midwest and Northwest Area Qualifier Schedule Change

The Midwest and Northwest Area Qualifiers scheduled for February 25-26, 2023, at Prairie City OHV in Rancho Cordova, California, will now both run on Saturday, February 25, 2023 due to incoming inclement weather.

Midwest and Northwest Area Qualifier

February 25: Prairie City OHV – Rancho Cordova, California

Please keep an eye on www.mxsports.com for possible revisions to upcoming Area Qualifiers. For the most up-to-date schedule of the 2023 Area Qualifiers, please visit the 2023 schedule page.