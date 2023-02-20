Watch: Oakland Supercross Main Event Highlights & Results
February 20, 2023 11:00am | by: Mitch Kendra
Video highlights from the sixth event of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Oakland Supercross was the sixth 450SX race of 2023 and the fourth 250SX West Region event of the season. This event was also the sixth of the 17-round AMA Supercross season and the fourth round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross and NBC Motorsports
Oakland Supercross
Extended Video Highlights 250 and 450 class
250SX West Region Recap and Highlights
450SX Recap and Highlights
SMX Insider Post Race Show - Oakland 2023
Main Event Results
Supercross
Oakland - 250SX West Main EventFebruary 18, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|17:00.674
|15 Laps
|1:07.132
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|17:16.834
|+16.160
|1:07.760
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|17:22.802
|+22.128
|1:08.116
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|17:28.479
|+27.805
|1:08.312
|Washougal, WA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Pierce Brown
|17:30.988
|+30.314
|1:07.364
|Sandy, UT
|GasGas MC 250F
Supercross
Oakland - 450SX Main EventFebruary 18, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|21:28.917
|19 Laps
|1:06.189
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|21:29.798
|+.881
|1:07.228
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Chase Sexton
|21:42.168
|+13.251
|1:06.058
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|21:46.053
|+17.136
|1:07.323
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Jason Anderson
|21:50.747
|+21.830
|1:07.838
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
Championship Standings
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|101
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|81
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|80
|4
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|69
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|63
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|139
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|132
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|132
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|111
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|104